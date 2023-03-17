The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 14 with this deal

Take advantage of this fantastic refurbished deal and get an iPhone 14 Plus for under £700, making it cheaper than the iPhone 14.

If you want to treat yourself to a handset in the latest iPhone 14 series, then this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. Giffgaff is offering up this refurbished iPhone 14 Plus model for just £669, which is a massive saving when you consider the original £949 price tag.

It’s important to note that these refurbished models have been sent back to the vendor or manufacturer, but they will still function like any other iPhone 14 Plus on the market. Giffaff also offers up a 12-month warranty on these models, meaning that you are welcome to return to handset if any issues do arise within the first year.

Giffgaff claims that these models are in Good condition, meaning that they may have some wear and tear present, but function as intended. If you’re interested in a model that looks a little bit newer, the company is also selling models in Very Good and Excellent condition for £689 and £719, respectively.

We gave the iPhone 14 Plus a very respectable 4.5-star review, touting the excellent battery life as one of its main advantages. We found that it lasted longer than both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with an hour of Netflix only taking the battery down by 6%.

We also loved the performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, as even though it doesn’t come with the most recent chipset, it is more than capable of running games from Apple Arcade and handled every app we tried out without breaking a sweat.

We can’t make any promises about this offer, but since the Like New refurbished models have already sold out, we can’t imagine that the other models will be on the market for too much longer. If you want to treat yourself to one of the best batteries around on an iPhone without breaking the bank, this is a deal you really want to miss.