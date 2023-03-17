 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 14 with this deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Take advantage of this fantastic refurbished deal and get an iPhone 14 Plus for under £700, making it cheaper than the iPhone 14.

If you want to treat yourself to a handset in the latest iPhone 14 series, then this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. Giffgaff is offering up this refurbished iPhone 14 Plus model for just £669, which is a massive saving when you consider the original £949 price tag.

It’s important to note that these refurbished models have been sent back to the vendor or manufacturer, but they will still function like any other iPhone 14 Plus on the market. Giffaff also offers up a 12-month warranty on these models, meaning that you are welcome to return to handset if any issues do arise within the first year.

Giffgaff claims that these models are in Good condition, meaning that they may have some wear and tear present, but function as intended. If you’re interested in a model that looks a little bit newer, the company is also selling models in Very Good and Excellent condition for £689 and £719, respectively. 

You can snatch up this refurbished iPhone 14 Plus for under £700

You can snatch up this refurbished iPhone 14 Plus for under £700

There has never been a better time to treat yourself to an iPhone 14 Plus thanks to these refurbished models on giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • Refurbished model
  • Now £669
View Deal

We gave the iPhone 14 Plus a very respectable 4.5-star review, touting the excellent battery life as one of its main advantages. We found that it lasted longer than both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with an hour of Netflix only taking the battery down by 6%. 

We also loved the performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, as even though it doesn’t come with the most recent chipset, it is more than capable of running games from Apple Arcade and handled every app we tried out without breaking a sweat. 

We can’t make any promises about this offer, but since the Like New refurbished models have already sold out, we can’t imagine that the other models will be on the market for too much longer. If you want to treat yourself to one of the best batteries around on an iPhone without breaking the bank, this is a deal you really want to miss. 

You might like…

This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

Chris Smith 4 days ago
This Samsung soundbar is now ridiculously cheap

This Samsung soundbar is now ridiculously cheap

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Currys just dropped an unmissable iPad deal

Currys just dropped an unmissable iPad deal

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap

Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine deals we’ve seen

This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine deals we’ve seen

Thomas Deehan 7 days ago
Forget the Mac Mini, this Lenovo mini PC just got a massive discount

Forget the Mac Mini, this Lenovo mini PC just got a massive discount

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.