The iPhone 14 Plus is now a mid-range bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This iPhone 14 Plus deal turns Apple’s classy super-sized phone into a mid-range bargain.

We’ve become familiar with Giffgaff’s refurbishment program, and the bargains it frequently turns up. Here’s another one, which gets you an iPhone 14 Plus in ‘Like new’ condition for just £509.

This is a phone that costed £949 at launch, so this is a bit of a steal. Still too rich for your blood? You can pick an iPhone 14 Plus up in slightly less pristine (but still full operational) condition from just £349.

These ‘Like new’ models come with a 24-month warranty from Giffgaff, but even the entry-level ‘Good’ grading come with a 12-month warranty. It’s a sign of how thorough Giffgaff’s 30-point phone health check and refurbishment work is.

As for the iPhone 14 Plus, it remains an excellent phone well worthy of the 4.5 out of 5 score that our site editor Max Parker gave it.

Max praised the iPhone 14 Plus’s excellent battery life, its relatively light design, and its fast and reliable performance. The latter point really pays off when buying a phone some two years after launch, as you are with this deal.

Apple’s outstanding custom processors, together with its lengthy software support, means that the iPhone 14 Plus will still feel fast and fluid when you set it up fresh today. It’ll remain that way for years to come, too.

Naturally, the iPhone 14 Plus still takes excellent photos. In testing, Max found that the two 12MP cameras retained more detail in challenging low-light conditions than on previous iPhone models.

When it comes to that impressive stamina, this is an iPhone that could conceivably last two full days in between chargers. You don’t see that every day.

In short, the iPhone 14 Plus remains a great phone in early 2025, and this Giffgaff deal is a total bargain. Go buy it.

