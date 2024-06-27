Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 is now the same price as the Pixel 8a

Jon Mundy

It’s now possible to pick up an iPhone 14 for the same price as a Pixel 8a, if you know where to look.

You can now pick up last generation’s flagship Apple phone, the iPhone 14, for the price of Google’s mid-range Pixel 8a. That’s a mere £499.

When you consider that the iPhone 14 is still being sold brand new for £699 on the Apple website, that’s an outstanding £200 saving. How is such a discount possible? Giffgaff’s legendary refurbished programme, that’s how.

Get the iPhone 14 in ‘Like new’ condition for just £499

Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 14 in refurbished ‘Like new’ condition for just £499, which is £200 cheaper than its current brand new price.

While these iPhone 14 handsets are technically second hand, they’re being sold in ‘Like new’ condition. This means that they exhibit “zero wear and tear”, which means they have “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

In order to attain this ‘Like new designation, Giffgaff passes each phone through a 30-point health check. What’s more, Giffgaff offers an extended 24 month warranty with these phones, so you’ve got extra peace of mind that what you’re getting is spot on.

As for the iPhone 14 itself, we awarded it a strong 4-star review at launch. In revisiting that review in late 2023, we concluded that “it still is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits”.

In other words, picking up an iPhone 14 in ‘Like new’ condition remains a safe bet. Its spec remains competitive in mid-2024, thanks to its brilliant performance, outstanding cameras, and Apple’s legendary software support.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

