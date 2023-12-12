The iPhone 14 is now a cheap handset again with this deal

While the dust has settled on Black Friday and the launch of the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14 is still one of the best iOS handsets you can buy, and now you can get one at a great price with heaps of data.

With a tiny £9 upfront charge, you can enjoy 250GB of data with the iPhone 14 for just £29.99 a month thanks to this deal.

One of the best all-round phones released over the last couple of years, the iPhone 14 has a plethora of features offering utility for everyone, whether you’re an avid camera user or need professional productivity.

Get the iPhone 14 with 250GB of data with only £9 upfront cost A great contract on a great phone, this deal on iD Mobile’s network is a great chance to grab an iPhone 14 at an affordable price. Mobiles UK

Using the A15 Bionic chipset, the 14 is still considered a very fast phone going into 2024. It’s able to handle any mobile game smoothly, always feeling sharp when transitioning between apps, and in a practical sense the difference between the A15 and newer Apple chips is barely noticeable. This means if you need to juggle tasks such as Microsoft Outlook, Google Drive and Spotify at the same time then you’ll be in good hands.

The camera is exceptionally strong, with notable upgrades on the 13. It features a 12MP rear sensor on the back, that can absorb more light than its predecessor, producing better images especially when light is low. As always with the iPhone, video is especially strong too, with smooth 60 FPS recording and the ability to shoot ‘cinematic mode’ in 4K.

The contract is a real winner too – the network is iD Mobile, which piggybacks off of Three’s coverage, also lets you tune into 5G connectivity where possible. With 250GB of data, you’ll have plenty of flexibility for how you use these extremely quick internet speeds.

So if you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade your smartphone, this is a great one – an excellent all-round phone with plenty of data for a remarkably low price.