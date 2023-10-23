Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 is finally an affordable upgrade

Nick Rayner

Easily one of the best all-round smartphones of the last couple of years, the iPhone 14 is packed with great features that make this affordable contract a really appealing option.

Mobiles UK is offering a fantastic tariff for the iPhone 14 right now, including 100GB of data a month for only £39 upfront, and £28.99 a month after that.

Instead of offering revolutionary changes over the preceding iPhone 13, the 14 builds on the already excellent iPhone foundation and adds some very welcome new qualities, including even better low-light camerawork, a brilliant battery and a couple of very nifty new safety features.

100GB of data and a great monthly rate for the iPhone 14

This contract is a perfect deal for anyone looking to get a fantastic, modern iPhone experience without spending loads of money.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £39 upfront
  • £28.99 a month
View Deal

From camera lens to on-screen viewing, images are a wonder to behold on the iPhone 14. It has a great sensor, but that’s only the start of the story. Once you’ve snapped the photo, Apple’s ‘Photonic Engine’ technology takes over, using a combination of hardware and machine learning with the goal of drastically pictures, with a special nod towards low-light settings and skin tones. Once the photo has been saved, you’ll be able to view your camerawork on the gorgeous 6.1” OLED screen, which is both vivid and exceptionally bright.

That brightness is very helpful to anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors, and the same can be said for the battery life, which is more than enough to get you through a day before you need to charge. In a similar out-and-about vein, the iPhone 14 was the first iPhone to have emergency SOS, allowing you to contact emergency services via satellite when you’re out of range from network coverage.

With these great features and so many more, the iPhone 14 is an excellent buy on such an affordable contract, so if you’re looking to upgrade from an older Apple handset then this is an easy option to recommend.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

