The iPhone 14 is finally an affordable upgrade

Easily one of the best all-round smartphones of the last couple of years, the iPhone 14 is packed with great features that make this affordable contract a really appealing option.

Mobiles UK is offering a fantastic tariff for the iPhone 14 right now, including 100GB of data a month for only £39 upfront, and £28.99 a month after that.

Instead of offering revolutionary changes over the preceding iPhone 13, the 14 builds on the already excellent iPhone foundation and adds some very welcome new qualities, including even better low-light camerawork, a brilliant battery and a couple of very nifty new safety features.

Mobiles UK

From camera lens to on-screen viewing, images are a wonder to behold on the iPhone 14. It has a great sensor, but that’s only the start of the story. Once you’ve snapped the photo, Apple’s ‘Photonic Engine’ technology takes over, using a combination of hardware and machine learning with the goal of drastically pictures, with a special nod towards low-light settings and skin tones. Once the photo has been saved, you’ll be able to view your camerawork on the gorgeous 6.1” OLED screen, which is both vivid and exceptionally bright.

That brightness is very helpful to anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors, and the same can be said for the battery life, which is more than enough to get you through a day before you need to charge. In a similar out-and-about vein, the iPhone 14 was the first iPhone to have emergency SOS, allowing you to contact emergency services via satellite when you’re out of range from network coverage.

With these great features and so many more, the iPhone 14 is an excellent buy on such an affordable contract, so if you’re looking to upgrade from an older Apple handset then this is an easy option to recommend.