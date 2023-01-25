 large image

The iPhone 14 has never been cheaper thanks to this refurbished deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

There has never been a better time to treat yourself to an upgrade as we’ve found possibly the best deal on the iPhone 14.

We’ve found another fantastic deal on the iPhone 14, this time it’s a refurbished model rather than a brand new one, which can be picked up with 250GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for just £37 per month over two years and absolutely no upfront costs.

A new 128GB iPhone 14 costs £849 from Apple, but when you consider that this SIM deal will cost you just £888, you’re really only paying £39 for a two-year SIM contract, which comes out at around £1.63 a month. This is a fantastic bargain and may be the best SIM deal we’ve ever come across on the iPhone 14.

This iPhone 14 SIM deal could be best one yet

If you’ve been hankering for an Apple handset but don’t want to break the bank, then take a look at this incredible refurbished iPhone 14 deal that comes in at just £37 a month.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB storage
  • £37 a month
View Deal

We gave the iPhone 14 an impressive 4-star review, noting how amazing the camera is. It boasts a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, with our reviewer noting how well it handles low-light shots and now much detail and vibrancy can be found in pictures taken during the daytime.

While the iPhone 14 may not be the best choice for anyone who already owns an iPhone 13, it is well worth it if you’re transitioning from an Apple or Android handset that is a few years old. iOS 16 is brimming with new customisation features so you can personalise your device and feels more seamless to use than ever.

Plus, it has a massively improved battery compared to some older handsets, with our testing showing that the iPhone 14 will drain by 9% after an hour of HDR content at 100% brightness, with our reviewer having more than enough battery to last them throughout the day.

There is no way of knowing how long this deal will last, but we do recommend that you jump on it sooner rather than later if you’re interested especially since this could be the best deal we’ve ever come across on this model. Take advantage of this discount and treat yourself to an iPhone 14 before it’s too late.

If this iPhone deal isn’t for you, check out our collection of the best iPhone deals we’ve found this month for other options.

