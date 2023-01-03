 large image

The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut

Jon Mundy

The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year.

Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.

That’s a £50 saving on Apple’s typical iPhone 14 asking price.

This is very good news for UK buyers, who might have felt a little hard done by at the iPhone 14 launch back in September, when it emerged that we were receiving a hefty £70 price hike over the iPhone 13. Our US chums got no such price increase.

Amazon’s deal brings that price back down to a more reasonable level.

So what are you getting for your £799? Apple’s latest iPhone, of course, which is a highly desirable thing in any year.

While the iPhone 14 isn’t a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, it still provides a great camera, decent battery life, and impeccable build quality. Plus, of course, you get all the benefits of the iOS ecosystem, which is as solid as ever.

We awarded the phone 4 stars out of 5 in our review, if you need any further incentive. “The camera is excellent for both photography and videography,” concluded our very own Max Parker. “The software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

With this latest price drop, now is a great time to buy an iPhone 14.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

