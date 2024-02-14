Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 13 Mini is now the go-to Apple handset on a budget

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want a reliable iOS-powered smartphone without spending a fortune? Look no further than this iPhone 13 Mini deal on Giffgaff.

You can currently find a refurbished ‘like new’ iPhone 13 Mini handset for just £429 on Giffgaff

Despite not being the most current iPhone on the market, the iPhone 13 Mini has firmly cemented itself as a reliable smartphone and houses impressive features that are still being rolled out in new smartphone launches.

One of the biggest features of the iPhone 13 Mini was its upgraded photography and video recording capabilities. Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field to shots and shifts focus automatically, making your videos blockbuster-worthy. 

If you’re growing tired of the ever-growing size of smartphones, then the 5.4-inch sized iPhone 13 Mini will make the perfect companion. Despite its small size, the 13 Mini is a super durable smartphone, with a Ceramic Shield front and aerospace-grade aluminium edge and is water resistant for up to 30 minutes, in a depth of six metres. 

Giffgaff states that the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body. All Giffgaff refurbished phones are also cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition, and offer a 24-month warranty. 

If you don’t mind some signs of wear and tear for a cheaper price, then you could opt for a ‘very good’ model for just £379 or a ‘good’ model for £339. Both options will have more visible bumps and scratches but Giffgaff promises no more than five deep blemishes and scratches on the screen won’t be visible when the display is active. 

It’s worth noting that with this Giffgaff deal, you will need to include a £10 SIM. However, if you opt for the monthly rolling SIM then you can cancel it right away so you won’t incur any future costs after that. 

The iPhone 13 Mini achieved a 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding that “it might be mini in size, but the iPhone 13 Mini excels thanks to an excellent camera, quality display and improved battery life.”

If you’re keen to get an Apple smartphone that is still reliable but not as expensive as the flagship models, then look no further than this generous Giffgaff deal.

