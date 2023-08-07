The iPhone 13 Mini is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Giff Gaff has just dropped an unbelievable bargain for iPhone users on the hunt for a cheap upgrade.

Right now, the outstanding iPhone 13 Mini can be had refurbished for as little as £399 (at the time of writing), with limited stock available. At that price, it’s cheaper than the £449 iPhone SE which is far less powerful in both its feature-set and specs.

Even though the new iPhone 15 range is set to be unveiled next month, it’s almost a given that there won’t be a replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini (as Apple seems to be done with the form factor for now) so if you’re interested in having a smaller phone that’s easy to hold one-handed then the iPhone 13 Mini is still a great buy.

I used the 13 Mini myself for quite a while and found it to be a little marvel of modern engineering. Not only does it boast the same chipset and features as the larger iPhone 13, but the fact that it’s easier to hold makes it better suited as a point-and-shoot camera, and for catching up on a bit of news whilst standing during a busy commute.

Now's a great time to pick up the iPhone 13 Mini on the cheap, making for an easy upgrade for any Apple fans on a budget.

The camera set-up also performs brilliantly, with the wide and ultra-wide sensors working in tandem with Apple’s computational processing to churn out some truly impressive shots – the type of photos that you’ll want to share on social media.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “small, powerful and no longer let down by meagre battery life, the iPhone 13 Mini retains the size that made the previous iteration standout but fixes the major issue we had with it – endurance.”

Given that smaller phones aren’t really in vogue at the moment, there isn’t really anything out there in this sector that comes close to being as feature packed as the iPhone 13 Mini, which is why this deal is an easy one to recommend for anyone wanting to upgrade without breaking the bank.