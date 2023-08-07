Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 13 Mini is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Giff Gaff has just dropped an unbelievable bargain for iPhone users on the hunt for a cheap upgrade.

Right now, the outstanding iPhone 13 Mini can be had refurbished for as little as £399 (at the time of writing), with limited stock available. At that price, it’s cheaper than the £449 iPhone SE which is far less powerful in both its feature-set and specs.

Even though the new iPhone 15 range is set to be unveiled next month, it’s almost a given that there won’t be a replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini (as Apple seems to be done with the form factor for now) so if you’re interested in having a smaller phone that’s easy to hold one-handed then the iPhone 13 Mini is still a great buy.

I used the 13 Mini myself for quite a while and found it to be a little marvel of modern engineering. Not only does it boast the same chipset and features as the larger iPhone 13, but the fact that it’s easier to hold makes it better suited as a point-and-shoot camera, and for catching up on a bit of news whilst standing during a busy commute.

iPhone 13 Mini Refurbished Deal

iPhone 13 Mini Refurbished Deal

Now’s a great time to pick up the iPhone 13 Mini on the cheap, making for an easy upgrade for any Apple fans on a budget.

  • Giff Gaff
  • Professionally refurbished
  • From £399
View Deal

The camera set-up also performs brilliantly, with the wide and ultra-wide sensors working in tandem with Apple’s computational processing to churn out some truly impressive shots – the type of photos that you’ll want to share on social media.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “small, powerful and no longer let down by meagre battery life, the iPhone 13 Mini retains the size that made the previous iteration standout but fixes the major issue we had with it – endurance.”

Given that smaller phones aren’t really in vogue at the moment, there isn’t really anything out there in this sector that comes close to being as feature packed as the iPhone 13 Mini, which is why this deal is an easy one to recommend for anyone wanting to upgrade without breaking the bank.

You might like…

Amazon’s Shark vacuum bargain offer is too good to pass up

Amazon’s Shark vacuum bargain offer is too good to pass up

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
The iPhone 14 price drops have already started

The iPhone 14 price drops have already started

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
This Lenovo gaming laptop deal is perfect for gamers on a budget

This Lenovo gaming laptop deal is perfect for gamers on a budget

Gemma Ryles 10 hours ago
This deal gets you unlimited data for just £16

This deal gets you unlimited data for just £16

Thomas Deehan 12 hours ago
Amazon’s incredible Ninja Air Fryer deal is back in stock

Amazon’s incredible Ninja Air Fryer deal is back in stock

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Galaxy Z Fold 4 contract now cheaper than the iPhone 14 Plus outright!

Galaxy Z Fold 4 contract now cheaper than the iPhone 14 Plus outright!

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.