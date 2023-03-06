The iPhone 13 is now a steal with this SIM-free offer

Skip out on the iPhone 14 and pick up this incredible discount on the Green iPhone 13 on Amazon.

We’ve been on the hunt for even more fantastic mobile deals, and we think we may have found the jackpot. Amazon is selling the iPhone 13 with a £50 discount, bringing the price down from £749 to just £699. Not only is this a great offer, but it’s arguably a much better buy than splashing out £849 on the iPhone 14, which features the same Apple Silicon chip.

The iPhone 13 may not be the most current iPhone on the market, but it still offers great performance. It packs the A15 Bionic chip which powers some ridiculously useful features, such as Live Text, which can pull addresses and phone numbers from your photo library, as well as Cinematic Mode, which brings in blur effects to videos.

We gave the iPhone 13 an almost faultless 4.5-star review, noting the improved battery as a key advantage. The battery is a lot more reliable than the iPhone 12, with our testing proving that you can get around two extra hours of video playback.

Moreover, it features a great OLED display as well as a 20% smaller notch, meaning that you get a larger full display than the previous model. We found that the iPhone 13 could reach 800 nits of brightness during general activities and 1,100 nits in HDR video, which is more than bright enough for it to be used in direct sunlight.

As we can see from the Keepa screenshot below, this is one of the cheapest prices yet for the iPhone 13 on Amazon. Given that the phone is still a solid option and considerably cheaper than the iPhone 14, it’s a seriously tempting upgrade for iOS users on a budget.