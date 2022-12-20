The iPhone 13 is finally at a reasonable price with this outstanding deal

The iPhone 13 is finally available for a reasonable price on contract, thanks to this Fonehouse deal.

Apple’s phones are always pricey, and they tend to hold their value extremely well. That’s why it’s taken more than a year for the iPhone 13 to drop to reasonable price on contract.

Head on over to Fonehouse now and you’ll find the iPhone 13 on a 24 month Three contract deal for £35 per month, with no up front cost. This will get you 100GB of data per month, as well as unlimited texts and minutes.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the iPhone 13 for on contract. If you tot that monthly price up over the length of the contract, it adds up to £840, which isn’t that much more than the up front SIM-free price of £779.

This is an even more tempting deal when look a little closer at the current situation with Apple’s smartphone line-up. While the iPhone 14 might be out now, it might just be the most minor upgrade yet. It’s got the same design, the same basic display, and practically the same processor as the iPhone 13.

Essentially, you’re paying a lot less for a phone that’s largely the same as the iPhone 14. “The iPhone 14 might be here, but with minimal upgrades for Apple’s latest smartphone, there’s still plenty of life in the iPhone 13 yet,” we concluded in our revised iPhone 13 review.

What’s more, Apple is still offering the iPhone 13 as new on its website, and will continue to support it with software upgrades for at least another four years.