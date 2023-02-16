 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has fallen to a budget price with this deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There’s a tremendous amount of value to be had on a refurbished iPhone model and this is a great deal on a souped-up iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Amazon is selling a “Renewed” iPhone 12 Pro Max in “excellent condition” for just £487.95. This was Apple’s flagship 2020 phone, so an excellent option for those looking for a great experience without breaking the bank.

Some readers have reported that you need to be signed in with a Prime account to see the discounted price, so be sure to check.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (refurbished) for under £500

iPhone 12 Pro Max (refurbished) for under £500

You can get an iPhone 12 Pro Max renewed in excellent condition on the cheap at Amazon right now

 

  • Amazon
  • Save £86
  • Now £487.95
View Deal

The 128GB model comes in the attractive ‘pacific blue’ shade and it’s unlocked for use on all carriers. There’s a full 12-month guarantee on the purchase (except on waterproofing) and you’ll get a replacement or a refund if the phone doesn’t live up to expectations.

The product has been tested and cleaned by Amazon teams, and the battery pack will operate at at least 80% of the capacity compared to a new cell. You won’t see be able to see any signs of damage from 30 centimetres away either. The device will come with a SIM removal tool, a charging brick and a charging cable, although they might not be the originals.

Obviously the iPhone 12 Pro Max still has access to the very latest versions of iOS and it will continue to for years to come. I’ve owned this phone since it came out and it hasn’t occurred to me to update to the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 ranges. Unless something revolutionary happens I won’t be switching to the iPhone 15 either. It’s a rock solid phone.

This was the first phone in the range to get Apple’s striking redesign, which continues to be reflected in the latest models. We gave it a 4.5/5 star score and praised the screen, camera, and battery life.

“The iPhone 12 Pro Max is truly excellent, if you can stomach its size. It offers excellent battery life, a marginally better camera than the smaller Pro, and a screen that’s a pleasure to use for watching, reading and playing,” our reviewer concluded.

You might like…

PS5 Deals for February 2023: Grab the God of War bundle on the cheap

PS5 Deals for February 2023: Grab the God of War bundle on the cheap

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The Pixel 6a is reduced to £291 for a limited time

The Pixel 6a is reduced to £291 for a limited time

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
This PS5 price crash includes Hogwarts Legacy on the cheap

This PS5 price crash includes Hogwarts Legacy on the cheap

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Forget the S23 Ultra, this S22 Ultra deal is just far too tempting

Forget the S23 Ultra, this S22 Ultra deal is just far too tempting

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Here’s how you can get Breath of the Wild 2 on the cheap

Here’s how you can get Breath of the Wild 2 on the cheap

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
You won’t believe Amazon’s secret deal on the Sonos Ray soundbar

You won’t believe Amazon’s secret deal on the Sonos Ray soundbar

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.