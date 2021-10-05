The iPhone 12 Pro just got the discount we’ve all been waiting for

With the iPhone 13 range now available to buy, last year’s iPhone flagship has just been given a major reduction – bringing it down from £999 to just £737.10.

That’s a whopping £261.90 saving over the iPhone 12 Pro’s original price. With that kind of money saved, you’ll have plenty of spare cash to funnel towards any accessories you might want to buy, or even any essential apps you fancy having on your iPhone.

iPhone 12 Pro Deal – Discount at checkout The iPhone 12 Pro has been given the price slash we’ve all been waiting for following the release of the iPhone 13, making this the optimal time to upgrade from your old iPhone. Loop Mobile

Was £999

Now £737.10 View Deal

While the iPhone 13 Pro is certainly a tempting device (when is a new Apple product ever not?), the iPhone 12 Pro is still one of the best phones you can buy right now, and thanks to the amount of features it has, that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

Let’s start with the iPhone 12 Pro’s crowning glory – the cameras. For this feature, I’ll let Deputy Editor Max Parker take it away: “It’s with the camera skills where the iPhone 12 Pro truly sets itself apart from the cheaper iPhone 12 and stands as one of the best camera phones around. Along with an extra 12-megapixel sensor with a 52mm equivalent lens for 2x shots, there’s a clever LiDAR sensor that enables faster low-light focusing. Its video skills are marginally better too, with 60fps video supported when you’re shooting in Dolby Vision HDR.”

For reference, I use an iPhone 12 Mini as my regular handset and that phone is able to shoot some of the smoothest and most impressive footage I’ve ever seen from a smartphone – and that’s just a fraction of what the iPhone 12 Pro has in store.

While the iPhone 12 Pro doesn’t pack a higher refresh rate than 60Hz, it isn’t the worst setback around as the phone’s 6.1-inch OLED display is still a joy to watch films and TV shows on.

Under the hood is last year’s A14 Bionic chipset which manages to show iOS in its best form with multitasking, gaming and video editing being an absolute breeze for the 12 Pro. Plus, having access to the iOS ecosystem and all the benefits that come with it is enough to make the 12 Pro a worthy upgrade alone.

The discount appears automatically when you hit the checkout, so don’t be dismayed when it isn’t readily apparent on the 12 Pro’s product page. If your current iPhone is starting to show its age then I can’t think of a better upgrade deal than this one right here.