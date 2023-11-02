The iPhone 12 is now a budget upgrade for Black Friday

Black Friday is on the horizon and we’re already starting to see phone prices fall, including this saving on the iPhone 12 which comes with absolutely no upfront fee and unlimited 5G data.

Fonehouse is currently offering this fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 12. For just £25 a month and absolutely no upfront cost, you get unlimited 5G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

When you add up all the monthly payments throughout the 24-month contract it comes to £600, a very good price for all the data and an iPhone 12. As a comparison, Fonehouse sells the phone itself SIM-free for £499 – so you’re pretty much paying £100 (or around £4 a month) for all the extras.

If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve got loads more deals for Apple devices in our best iPhone deals page – which we’ll be updating frequently as we approach the big Black Friday shopping day.

While the iPhone 12 isn’t Apple’s latest device, it shouldn’t be discounted simply because it’s not the most up-to-date model. In fact, the iPhone 12 remains an excellent phone – especially at this price.

For instance, the A14 Bionic chipset that powers the phone remains supremely capable and still perfectly adept at handling Apple Arcade games and many intensive apps available on the App Store. The duo of rear cameras still take great snaps, in both daylight and at night, while the video capture is better than that of many modern Android phones.

There’s 5G support, 64GB of internal storage, an IP68 rating for water protection and a nice XDR display that’s supremely detailed and colourful. We also love the MagSafe charging feature.

It’s not the latest iPhone, yet when you consider the value on offer here with the unlimited data and no upfront cost it’s still a very good buy.