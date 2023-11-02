Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 12 is now a budget upgrade for Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Black Friday is on the horizon and we’re already starting to see phone prices fall, including this saving on the iPhone 12 which comes with absolutely no upfront fee and unlimited 5G data.

Fonehouse is currently offering this fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 12. For just £25 a month and absolutely no upfront cost, you get unlimited 5G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

When you add up all the monthly payments throughout the 24-month contract it comes to £600, a very good price for all the data and an iPhone 12. As a comparison, Fonehouse sells the phone itself SIM-free for £499 – so you’re pretty much paying £100 (or around £4 a month) for all the extras.

If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve got loads more deals for Apple devices in our best iPhone deals page – which we’ll be updating frequently as we approach the big Black Friday shopping day.

While the iPhone 12 isn’t Apple’s latest device, it shouldn’t be discounted simply because it’s not the most up-to-date model. In fact, the iPhone 12 remains an excellent phone – especially at this price.

The iPhone 12 is now a budget upgrade for Black Friday

The iPhone 12 is now a budget upgrade for Black Friday

Fonehouse is currently offering this fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 12. For just £25 a month and absolutely no upfront cost, you get unlimited 5G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

  • Fonhouse
  • No upfront cost
  • £25 a month
View Deal

For instance, the A14 Bionic chipset that powers the phone remains supremely capable and still perfectly adept at handling Apple Arcade games and many intensive apps available on the App Store. The duo of rear cameras still take great snaps, in both daylight and at night, while the video capture is better than that of many modern Android phones.

iPhone 12
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Huge upgrades everywhere

Pros

  • Fantastic design
  • Very reliable cameras
  • Strong performance

Cons

  • Screen lacks some of the benefits you’ll find elsewhere
  • The notch remains annoying

There’s 5G support, 64GB of internal storage, an IP68 rating for water protection and a nice XDR display that’s supremely detailed and colourful. We also love the MagSafe charging feature.

It’s not the latest iPhone, yet when you consider the value on offer here with the unlimited data and no upfront cost it’s still a very good buy.

You might like…

You won’t believe how cheap this 58-inch TCL 4K TV is

You won’t believe how cheap this 58-inch TCL 4K TV is

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Asus Black Friday Deal: OLED laptop plummets in price

Asus Black Friday Deal: OLED laptop plummets in price

Adam Speight 4 hours ago
Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
This Pixel 7a Black Friday deal is fantastic value for money

This Pixel 7a Black Friday deal is fantastic value for money

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
The big iPhone 14 Black Friday price drop is here

The big iPhone 14 Black Friday price drop is here

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar has a phenomenal Black Friday discount

Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar has a phenomenal Black Friday discount

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.