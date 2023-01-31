The iPhone 12 is now a budget phone with this phenomenal deal

The iPhone 12 remains a great pick for Apple fans seeking a great experience without paying out flagship prices. Now you can get an even better deal on the 2020 handset.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering an iPhone 12 64GB with £100GB of data for just £19 a month. The deal, which requires an upfront payment of just £19, is for 24 months and on Three’s 5G network.

Needles to say the phone contract, which is available for next-day delivery in the UK, comes with unlimited minutes and texts. Remember when that was the be all and end all?

The iPhone 12 still sits among Apple’s line-up of active phones and if you purchase now you can expect full support – including iOS updates on day one – for years to come. It’s still £649 to buy upfront from Apple, but if you grab this contract you’ll only pay £475 over the course of the two years.

We recently updated our iPhone 12 review to reflect the current landscape and concluded the phone “may not be the most recent iPhone, but the iPhone 12 can still offer plenty of bang for its buck. At a reduced £649/$599, it remains a tempting device.”

“The screen still holds up in 2023 (even if a higher refresh rate screen would be nice), the design is still the best you’ll find and the cameras reliably take ace snaps in all manner of conditions. There’s also 5G, HDR video recording, all the benefits of iOS and MagSafe.”

This is a truly excellent deal which makes clear it’s always worth shopping around for an amazing contract deal rather than buying the device outright.