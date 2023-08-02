Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 12 is now a bargain handset with this unlimited data deal

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Unlimited data, no upfront cost and an incredibly affordable monthly rate makes this iPhone 12 deal a seriously tempting one.

If you fancy upgrading to a recent iPhone without breaking the bank then this is easily one of the best iPhone deals out there right now. Mobile Phones Direct (part of AO) is offering ‘As New’ refurbished iPhone 12s with unlimited data for just £25 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

Refurbished tech is a hot topic at the moment, and for good reason – increased production of smartphones isn’t exactly great for the environment, with an estimated dozens of kilograms of CO2 emitted and thousands of gallons of water being used during the production of a single iPhone. Buying refurbished therefore can help reduce the burden that tech production has on the world.

Refurbished iPhone 12 with unlimited data

Refurbished iPhone 12 with unlimited data

If you’re interested in a good-as-new refurbished iPhone, this might be the deal for you as you can grab the iPhone 12 today with unlimited data for only £25 a month.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • No upfront cost
  • £25/month
View Deal

With this deal, you’re not compromising on quality either as the iPhone 12 is a phenomenal phone, which holds its own in 2023 and is still guaranteed multiple years of iOS updates. 

The iPhone 12 introduced a lot of ‘firsts’ to the Apple phone series. It innovated the flat edges and notch design that are still in vogue for Apple in 2023, so it feels just as fresh as the newest iPhone 14 in your hand. It was also the first iPhone to use an OLED screen, which is a massive upgrade over the previous iPhone 11. 

The camera set-up still holds its own even now, being especially fluid with video recording, a hallmark of the iPhone series. The performance overall also feels very speedy, and this phone is more than capable of running all of the most recent iOS innovations.

Overall, if you’re using any iPhone older than the 12, like the iPhone 11 for example, then this will be a noticeable upgrade, at an exceptionally reasonable price. Add onto that the unlimited data package, and this really is a top refurbished deal.

You might like…

Spider-Man 2 has already been discounted ahead of launch

Spider-Man 2 has already been discounted ahead of launch

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
This deal gets you two Echo Show 5s for the price of one

This deal gets you two Echo Show 5s for the price of one

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
This phenomenal Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal destroys the competition

This phenomenal Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal destroys the competition

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
PS5 deals just keep getting better with this new epic bundle

PS5 deals just keep getting better with this new epic bundle

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now a steal with this bargain contract

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now a steal with this bargain contract

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Currys just beat its own incredible PS5 bundle offer

Currys just beat its own incredible PS5 bundle offer

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.