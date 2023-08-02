The iPhone 12 is now a bargain handset with this unlimited data deal

Unlimited data, no upfront cost and an incredibly affordable monthly rate makes this iPhone 12 deal a seriously tempting one.

If you fancy upgrading to a recent iPhone without breaking the bank then this is easily one of the best iPhone deals out there right now. Mobile Phones Direct (part of AO) is offering ‘As New’ refurbished iPhone 12s with unlimited data for just £25 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

Refurbished tech is a hot topic at the moment, and for good reason – increased production of smartphones isn’t exactly great for the environment, with an estimated dozens of kilograms of CO2 emitted and thousands of gallons of water being used during the production of a single iPhone. Buying refurbished therefore can help reduce the burden that tech production has on the world.

With this deal, you’re not compromising on quality either as the iPhone 12 is a phenomenal phone, which holds its own in 2023 and is still guaranteed multiple years of iOS updates.

The iPhone 12 introduced a lot of ‘firsts’ to the Apple phone series. It innovated the flat edges and notch design that are still in vogue for Apple in 2023, so it feels just as fresh as the newest iPhone 14 in your hand. It was also the first iPhone to use an OLED screen, which is a massive upgrade over the previous iPhone 11.

The camera set-up still holds its own even now, being especially fluid with video recording, a hallmark of the iPhone series. The performance overall also feels very speedy, and this phone is more than capable of running all of the most recent iOS innovations.

Overall, if you’re using any iPhone older than the 12, like the iPhone 11 for example, then this will be a noticeable upgrade, at an exceptionally reasonable price. Add onto that the unlimited data package, and this really is a top refurbished deal.