The iPhone 12 is now a bargain handset at this price

While it’s still pretty tough to come across a tempting iPhone 15 deal, the same can’t be said for older iPhones, which are often discounted both SIM-free and on contract.

A limited-time deal from Mobiles.co.uk exemplifies this perfectly; you can get the iPhone 12 with unlimited calls, unlimited texts and 100GB of 5G data for just £19.99 with £79 upfront. More specifically, that’ll net you the black variant with 64GB on the iD Mobile network for 24 months.

100GB of data

£19.99 per month (£79 upfront) View Deal

Unlike some phones that drastically change every year, the iPhone 12 is still quite similar to the iPhone 15.

Sure, it misses out on key upgrades like a 48MP camera, Dynamic Island tech and the A16 Bionic chipset, but the iPhone 12 looks just like the newer model, complete with the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and access to the latest version of iOS, iOS 17.

In fact, we revisited our iPhone 12 review earlier this year to see how it stacks up three years after release, and we still think it’s well worthy of a purchase.

As noted, it may not be the latest iPhone in Apple’s collection, but the dual 12MP camera offering takes great quality images despite the lack of a high-res sensor, and the A14 Bionic chipset is still capable enough to run day-to-day tasks without a hint of stutter or lag.

That makes it a way more affordable way to get into the iPhone ecosystem if you’re yet to make the jump, delivering much of the same flagship experience that you’ll find on newer iPhones.