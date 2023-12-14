Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 12 is now a bargain handset at this price

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

While it’s still pretty tough to come across a tempting iPhone 15 deal, the same can’t be said for older iPhones, which are often discounted both SIM-free and on contract.

A limited-time deal from Mobiles.co.uk exemplifies this perfectly; you can get the iPhone 12 with unlimited calls, unlimited texts and 100GB of 5G data for just £19.99 with £79 upfront. More specifically, that’ll net you the black variant with 64GB on the iD Mobile network for 24 months.

The iPhone 12 is now a bargain handset at this price

The iPhone 12 is now a bargain handset at this price

Mobiles.co.uk’s impressive iPhone 12 offer bundles the phone with unlimited calls, unlimited texts and 100GB of data for £19.99 with £79 upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 100GB of data
  • £19.99 per month (£79 upfront)
View Deal

Unlike some phones that drastically change every year, the iPhone 12 is still quite similar to the iPhone 15. 

Sure, it misses out on key upgrades like a 48MP camera, Dynamic Island tech and the A16 Bionic chipset, but the iPhone 12 looks just like the newer model, complete with the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and access to the latest version of iOS, iOS 17. 

In fact, we revisited our iPhone 12 review earlier this year to see how it stacks up three years after release, and we still think it’s well worthy of a purchase. 

As noted, it may not be the latest iPhone in Apple’s collection, but the dual 12MP camera offering takes great quality images despite the lack of a high-res sensor, and the A14 Bionic chipset is still capable enough to run day-to-day tasks without a hint of stutter or lag. 

That makes it a way more affordable way to get into the iPhone ecosystem if you’re yet to make the jump, delivering much of the same flagship experience that you’ll find on newer iPhones.

You might like…

How is the iPhone 13 this cheap?

How is the iPhone 13 this cheap?

Thomas Deehan 34 mins ago
Give your home office a boost with this M2 Mac Mini deal

Give your home office a boost with this M2 Mac Mini deal

Max Parker 1 hour ago
The Fitbit Charge 6 is back down to its Black Friday price

The Fitbit Charge 6 is back down to its Black Friday price

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This device lets you use Android Auto wirelessly, and it’s going cheap

This device lets you use Android Auto wirelessly, and it’s going cheap

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: Last chance gifts before Christmas

Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: Last chance gifts before Christmas

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Smyths has a new Switch bundle that’s perfect for kids

Smyths has a new Switch bundle that’s perfect for kids

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words