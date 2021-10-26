The iPhone 11 Pro Max is now less than half its original price

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your smartphone; the iPhone 11 Pro Max has dropped below £500 in this deal.

You can snatch up a 64GB iPhone Pro Max for just £494.95, or the 256GB model for just over £500 in this fantastic deal.

Apple’s flagship phone of 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro Max packs in a 6.5-inch OLED display with Super Retina XDR, which means this handset can achieve high brightness and a wide colour gamut for added colour accuracy.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is now under £500 Anyone looking for an upgrade, there’s almost no better option than Apple’s 2019 flagship smartphone. The iPhone Pro Max is a premium device and now only costs £494.95 with this new deal. Loop Mobile

Get 10% off at checkout

Now £494.95 View Deal

And while the A13 Bionic chipset isn’t as current as the new A15 Bionic, there’s still a lot to love here. Unless you’re hung up on variable refresh rates or other high-end features, the iPhone 11 Pro Max should have you covered, especially during day-to-day activities.

Plus, being a recent Apple device, you can still look forward to many years of software and security updates on your purchase (the iPhone 6S was recently included in the iOS 15 update).

The camera set-up here will also please any budding photographers; the three 12MP cameras consist of an ultra-wide-angle lens, a standard lens and a 2x telephoto lens which work together to produce some impressive photos.

The Smart HDR feature ensures that your photos will be sharp, colourful and consistent. All three cameras produce photos to the same level of quality, so you won’t have any glaring inconsistencies in your camera roll.

We gave the iPhone 11 Pro Max an impressive 4/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to its impressive triple camera and improved battery life.

The verdict reads: “The 11 Pro Max is a great phone thanks to tremendous battery life, a camera array that’s as versatile as anything else on the market and a big screen that makes it a joy to play games on.”

With a discount this good, it’s a no-brainer. All you have to do to receive it is add the iPhone 11 Pro Max to your basket, head to the checkout and your 10% discount will automatically appear.