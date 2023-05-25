The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a budget phone with this price cut

If you’re after an iPhone at a genuinely cheap price, but don’t want to give up on the large screen or telephoto camera of the more premium models, give this iPhone 11 Pro Max deal a look.

It offers Apple’s seasoned super-flagship on a 24 month O2 contract for just £20 a month, with a nominal up front fee of £39. We’re firmly in cheap phone territory here, with an overall cost of just £519.

The O2 contract itself gives you 20GB of data, which is double what it would ordinarily provide.

So what’s the catch? One is very obviously that the iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t exactly a spring chicken, having first hit the market in 2019. However, Apple’s peerless custom processors and its exemplary ongoing software support mean that the iPhone 11 Pro Max continues to run well to this day.

Another reason this deal is so cheap is that the iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets used in the deal aren’t brand new. However, Mobile Phones Direct’s ‘As new’ designation is exactly how it sounds. These are phones that have typically been returned by customers in nigh-on-perfect condition.

When the retailer gets these handsets back to base, its engineers “thoroughly check, test, and inspect each one to make sure it’s as close to looking and performing like a brand new model”.

You also get a 12 month warranty, just like you would with a brand new model.

We awarded the iPhone 11 Pro Max four stars out of five in our review, concluding that “the 11 Pro Max is a great phone thanks to tremendous battery life, a camera array that’s as versatile as anything else on the market and a big screen that makes it a joy to play games on”.

At this price, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a whole lot of phone (still) for not a lot of coins.