The iPhone 11 just had a major price crash, offering up the best deal yet

With 100GB of data, pay just £19.99 upfront in this super affordable iPhone 11 deal.

Apple’s latest flagship phones are still fairly new on the market, yet we’ve already seen some incredible offers on the iPhone 11, both on contract and SIM-free. Here’s another one to add to the list with this Three Mobile 100GB tariff.

Costing a tidy £38 a month and just £19.99 upfront in this jammy deal, throwing in the usual all-you-can-eat minutes and texts too for this exceptional handset.

Don’t be dismayed by the fact that the iPhone 11 sits below the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pro Max in terms of features, Apple’s entry-level phone for 2020 still happens to be one of the faster and easily recommendable handsets around.

In terms of its appearance, the iPhone 11 doesn’t hold too many differences from its predecessor, the iPhone XR. Coming in a choice of pastel hued editions, the iPhone 11 has a Liquid Retina display that stretches 6.1-inches, housing a TrueDepth 12MP front facing camera in its notorious notch design. On its back, you’ll find a glossy finish with matte framing, a far more central Apple logo and of course, its significant camera bump.

Unlike the XR, the iPhone 11 has a dual sensor set-up on its rear camera package, offering a 12MP wide sensor alongside a 12MP ultra-wide sensor for more versatile shooting. Alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 also houses Apple’s new Night Mode low light shooting for capturing brilliant, vivid pictures, as well as being able to capture spectacular 4K video that, when partnered with iOS 13, can easily be edited within the Photos app.

In addition to a more powerful camera, the iPhone 11 boasts the impressive A13 Bionic chipset, which sees an increase in efficiency, able to rinse an extra hour on top of the already stellar battery life seen on the iPhone XR. It also boasts significant boosts to both CPU and GPU performance – great news for mobile gamers.

Of course, as a brand new Apple product purchased in the wake of Apple TV Plus’ launch, getting onboard with this 100GB Three contract also gives you a years subscription to Apple’s streaming service for free.

For just £38 a month and just £19.99 to pay upfront, this is a fabulous deal that offers great value for money on a superb flagship.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…