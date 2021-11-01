The iPhone 11 is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 4a

One of eBay’s trusted sellers has dropped another iPhone banger with the iPhone 11 falling to well under the £400 mark – perfect for any buyers on a budget.

Loop Mobile has just listed a fresh batch of Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 models right now, which can be combined with the ongoing discount code FESTIVE15 to bring the 64GB variation down to just £369.95. Not bad for a phone that originally went for £729 at launch.

That price puts the iPhone 11 with other midrange phones currently available, but the premium camera and strong battery life set this phone apart, making it one of the cheaper Apple phones available right now.

iPhone 11 has dropped in price to rival the Pixel 4a The iPhone 11 has plummeted in price, falling to the mid-range tier of pricing. These Certified Refurbished models are of premium quality for a fraction of the price. eBay

Use code FESTIVE15

Now just £369.95 View Deal

Even though several Apple phones have come along since the iPhone 11, this yesteryear flagship is still a quality handset; the camera set-up produces some gorgeous shots, with a wide-angle 12MP OIS main sensor alongside a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera, both of which can capture impressive amounts of colour into a shot – even in low light.

There is also 4K60 video recording, with improvements to the HDR feature that was introduced with the iPhone X, so anyone who needs a reliable video camera should look no further.

The camera isn’t the only thing that makes the iPhone 11 so impressive, the iOS itself is also a game-changer, with seamless integration into an Apple ecosystem and a massive amount of apps to access, such as Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade, iOS is one of the best operating systems for ease of use.

Unless you’re after brand new features like ProMotion and Cinematic Mode, the iPhone 11 should have you covered for all your day to day needs; with the battery offering plenty of juice to get you through the day (unless you plan on shooting tons of video footage).

And while you will have to bear with the notch (although Apple’s showing no signs of notch fatigue just yet), the 6.06-inch display is plenty big enough to watch videos on during your busy commute home.

Given that you can now get the iPhone 11 – and all the benefits that come with it – for almost the same affordable price as the Pixel 4a, there’s never been an easier time to make the jump to iOS.