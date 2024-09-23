Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPad Pro M2 just got the discount of a lifetime

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The iPad Pro is an impressive bit of kit, but that comes with a hefty price tag – if you go for the latest model, that is. There are often massive discounts on older variants of the iPad Pro that deliver just as premium an experience – and the iPad Pro M2 just got the discount of a lifetime at eBay. 

The iPad Pro M2 had already been discounted following the release of the iPad Pro M4 range earlier this year, dropping to £749.99, but you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with 512GB of storage for just £674.99 at eBay when using code SEPTSAVE20 at checkout – an additional saving of £75. 

Get the iPad Pro M2 for £674.99 at eBay with money-off code

Get the iPad Pro M2 for £674.99 at eBay with money-off code

The iPad Pro (M2) with 512GB of storage is just £674.99 at eBay when using code SEPTSAVE20, making it a true bargain.

  • eBay
  • £75 off with code SEPTSAVE20
  • 674.99
View Deal

Considering the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 offers an experience that’s pretty close to the newer M4 model, that’s a pretty tempting deal. It’s only available for a limited time, however, with the code active until 27 September, so you’d better be quick if you want to snap it up. 

Though it’s not the latest model of iPad Pro any more, the iPad Pro M2 still represents an absolutely fantastic buy – especially at its discounted price. We gave it four stars when we reviewed the tablet at release in 2023, dubbing it as the “best high-end tablet ever made” and it’s not hard to see why.

Aside from the industrial design that inspired the look of other models of iPad and even the iPhone that continues to look premium, the iPad Pro delivered a premium display experience with super smooth 120Hz ProMotion tech, though the 11-inch model does miss out on the Mini LED panel of the larger 12.9-inch model.

The front of Apple iPad Pro M2
The front of Apple iPad Pro M2

Still, it’s the M2 chipset that remained the real treat, offering performance leagues beyond any of the competition, and although that has since been bested by the newer M4 chipset, it still remains one of the most powerful around according to our benchmark tests.

Then there’s iPadOS, which is an absolute joy to use, with Apple’s App Store boasting a wide variety of tablet-optimised apps for both work and play, extending just what the iPad Pro can be used for. It also boasts exclusive functionality like the ability to power a second screen plugged in via USB-C, and Apple’s Stage Manager multitasking tech is available here too.

Throw in capable, premium accessories that can turn the tablet into a fully-fledged laptop or drawing tablet and you’ve got a fantastically capable tablet, currently on offer at a very tempting discount. 

You might like…

Forget the iPad – Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a steal

Forget the iPad – Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a steal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
The most stylish smartwatch is now cheaper than ever

The most stylish smartwatch is now cheaper than ever

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Amazon’s epic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal is still available, but not for long

Amazon’s epic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal is still available, but not for long

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Motorola’s foldable Razr 50 plummets to its lowest price yet

Motorola’s foldable Razr 50 plummets to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
This stylish bean-to-cup coffee machine is now 50% off

This stylish bean-to-cup coffee machine is now 50% off

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Nothing Phone (2a) is down to a Pixel beating price

Nothing Phone (2a) is down to a Pixel beating price

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words