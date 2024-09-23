The iPad Pro is an impressive bit of kit, but that comes with a hefty price tag – if you go for the latest model, that is. There are often massive discounts on older variants of the iPad Pro that deliver just as premium an experience – and the iPad Pro M2 just got the discount of a lifetime at eBay.

The iPad Pro M2 had already been discounted following the release of the iPad Pro M4 range earlier this year, dropping to £749.99, but you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with 512GB of storage for just £674.99 at eBay when using code SEPTSAVE20 at checkout – an additional saving of £75.

Considering the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 offers an experience that’s pretty close to the newer M4 model, that’s a pretty tempting deal. It’s only available for a limited time, however, with the code active until 27 September, so you’d better be quick if you want to snap it up.

Though it’s not the latest model of iPad Pro any more, the iPad Pro M2 still represents an absolutely fantastic buy – especially at its discounted price. We gave it four stars when we reviewed the tablet at release in 2023, dubbing it as the “best high-end tablet ever made” and it’s not hard to see why.

Aside from the industrial design that inspired the look of other models of iPad and even the iPhone that continues to look premium, the iPad Pro delivered a premium display experience with super smooth 120Hz ProMotion tech, though the 11-inch model does miss out on the Mini LED panel of the larger 12.9-inch model.

The front of Apple iPad Pro M2

Still, it’s the M2 chipset that remained the real treat, offering performance leagues beyond any of the competition, and although that has since been bested by the newer M4 chipset, it still remains one of the most powerful around according to our benchmark tests.

Then there’s iPadOS, which is an absolute joy to use, with Apple’s App Store boasting a wide variety of tablet-optimised apps for both work and play, extending just what the iPad Pro can be used for. It also boasts exclusive functionality like the ability to power a second screen plugged in via USB-C, and Apple’s Stage Manager multitasking tech is available here too.

Throw in capable, premium accessories that can turn the tablet into a fully-fledged laptop or drawing tablet and you’ve got a fantastically capable tablet, currently on offer at a very tempting discount.