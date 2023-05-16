Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

The iPad Mini has finally been given a major price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The latest iPad Mini has finally received a healthy price cut.

UK retailer Argos is now selling the iPad Mini 6, aka the iPad Mini (2021), at a price of £499. That represents a considerable saving of £70 on the £569 RRP.

For a device that first shipped in September of 2021 – approaching two years ago – that might not sound like such remarkable news. But this is Apple we’re talking here, where its devices tend to retain their value.

There’s also the simple fact that the iPad Mini 6 remains the company’s current compact tablet option.

Sure enough, in our recent revision of the iPad Mini 6 review, we concluded that “the iPad Mini 6 remains the best small tablet around”, adding that “the design, performance and accessory support are all fantastic here”.

Apple has finally ditched the old fashioned design of previous models and has brought the iPad Mini in line with the rest of the iPad family. That means flat surfaces, sharp edges, and relatively compact bezels. Joy.

USB-C replaces the old Lightning port, which is a step forward, and the old legacy home button has been jettisoned. Touch ID is still present, but it’s been repositioned to the side of the device, under the power button.

You also get a larger 8.3-inch display, while the provision of the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13 range (not to mention the iPhone 14) means that the iPad Mini 6 still feels fast and fluid today. It’ll remain that way for several years too, going by previous models.

It’s still a great buy, is what we’re trying to say. Especially now that the iPad Mini 6 is selling at this lower price.

