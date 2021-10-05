 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPad 7 is now an absolute steal at just £279.99

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Forget the iPad 9, the iPad 7 is still a great every-day tablet and one that is now far cheaper at just £279.99.

These iPads are Certified Refurbished, having been vetted by Apple itself for their like-new quality. For added peace of mind however, a 12-month warranty is included.

Trusted Reviews
Grab this incredible iPad 7 deal

Grab this incredible iPad 7 deal

While there are plenty of newer iPads on the market, the iPad 7 is still a great shout as an inexpensive tablet for watching content on the go and even a bit of note-taking at the office or in class.

  • eBay
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £279.99
View Deal

The 10.2-inch tablet comes with 32GB of storage and the A10 chip. While the A10 is not the fastest chipset around, it will easily be able to run apps that aren’t too demanding, making this a great iPad for watching TV, browsing the web or even doing some light work.

These iPad 7 units also have 2GB RAM and a pixel resolution of 2160 x 1620, plus, with support from Apple Pencil, any creatives will have no problems doodling on this display.

Like the rest of the iPad family, this device runs on iPadOS, with updates allowing you to have two apps running at once if you’re feeling productive.

You might like…

The iPhone 12 Pro just got the discount we’ve all been waiting for

The iPhone 12 Pro just got the discount we’ve all been waiting for

Thomas Deehan 12 hours ago
Dyson Vacuum Price Crash: Clean up with a 25% discount for a limited time only

Dyson Vacuum Price Crash: Clean up with a 25% discount for a limited time only

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Hit your fitness goals with this impressive Fitbit Versa 3 deal

Hit your fitness goals with this impressive Fitbit Versa 3 deal

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago

We gave the iPad 7 an impressive 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to the stellar operating system and support for the Apple Pencil and Keyboard.

The verdict reads: “There’s no denying this is a great, even fantastic, tablet that’s easy to recommend. If you want to upgrade an older iPad to a device that feels slicker, offers integration with the Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil and has a larger display, then you’ll feel right at home with the iPad 7.”

And while there are newer iPads on the market, unless you’re after specific upgrades like a more powerful ultrawide camera, the iPad 7 should cover all your needs.

Trusted Reviews
Grab this incredible iPad 7 deal

Grab this incredible iPad 7 deal

While there are plenty of newer iPads on the market, the iPad 7 is still a great shout as an inexpensive tablet for watching content on the go and even a bit of note-taking at the office or in class.

  • eBay
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £279.99
View Deal

These iPads also come in Gold, but you’re always welcome to invest in an iPad case to keep your tablet looking brand new.

With a one-year guarantee included and a price tag under £300, this is a seriously good deal for anyone looking to expand their Apple ecosystem.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.