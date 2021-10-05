The iPad 7 is now an absolute steal at just £279.99

Forget the iPad 9, the iPad 7 is still a great every-day tablet and one that is now far cheaper at just £279.99.

These iPads are Certified Refurbished, having been vetted by Apple itself for their like-new quality. For added peace of mind however, a 12-month warranty is included.

Grab this incredible iPad 7 deal While there are plenty of newer iPads on the market, the iPad 7 is still a great shout as an inexpensive tablet for watching content on the go and even a bit of note-taking at the office or in class. eBay

Was £329.99

Now £279.99 View Deal

The 10.2-inch tablet comes with 32GB of storage and the A10 chip. While the A10 is not the fastest chipset around, it will easily be able to run apps that aren’t too demanding, making this a great iPad for watching TV, browsing the web or even doing some light work.

These iPad 7 units also have 2GB RAM and a pixel resolution of 2160 x 1620, plus, with support from Apple Pencil, any creatives will have no problems doodling on this display.

Like the rest of the iPad family, this device runs on iPadOS, with updates allowing you to have two apps running at once if you’re feeling productive.

We gave the iPad 7 an impressive 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to the stellar operating system and support for the Apple Pencil and Keyboard.

The verdict reads: “There’s no denying this is a great, even fantastic, tablet that’s easy to recommend. If you want to upgrade an older iPad to a device that feels slicker, offers integration with the Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil and has a larger display, then you’ll feel right at home with the iPad 7.”

And while there are newer iPads on the market, unless you’re after specific upgrades like a more powerful ultrawide camera, the iPad 7 should cover all your needs.

These iPads also come in Gold, but you’re always welcome to invest in an iPad case to keep your tablet looking brand new.

With a one-year guarantee included and a price tag under £300, this is a seriously good deal for anyone looking to expand their Apple ecosystem.