Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPad 10 just won Prime Day in the US

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

As part of the ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon has dropped the iPad 10 below $300.

Amazon is selling the standard iPad 10 for $299, which is $50 (or 14%) off the asking price of $349. The attractive redesign of the iPad 10 is available to buy in Pink, Blue, Yellow and Silver as part of the Prime Day sale. Naturally, you’ll get free and fast delivery.

iPad 10 is now under $300 for Prime Day

iPad 10 is now under $300 for Prime Day

The redesigned Apple iPad is the best installment for the standard model in years. With this Prime Day US sale, you can save $50.

  • Amazon
  • Was $349
  • Now $299
View Deal

This is the Wi-Fi model, which comes with 64GB of storage meaning there’s no cellular connectivity, but you can choose to tether from your smartphone if you’re out of Wi-Fi range if your mobile network allows.

This is the latest generation of the standard iPad, whose lineage can be traced all the way back to the very first iPad, which arrived in 2010.

We’re huge fans of the more modern look provided by the design upgrade, the addition of USB-C for charging, the new placement of the front camera that enables landscape video calls, and the unbeatable apps and software provided by iPadOS.

There’s also plenty of power provided by the A14 Bionic chip, accompanied by 4GB of RAM. Our reviewer was slightly disappointed by the price increase over the 9th generation model, but this Prime Day deal negates that completely.

Whether this is your first iPad or an upgrade, our reviewer said you should buy for that new design because it “makes this the most tempting base iPad upgrade in a while. Plus, it has smart webcam placement, a nice keyboard add-on and fun colours.”

Giving it a 4-star score, our reviewer Max Parker said the iPad 10th Generation is better than most Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and the years of support that’ll be offered by iPadOS updates.

It has a good screen, strong performans and loads of really noticable upgrades, Max says. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now might be the time to act.

You might like…

This is the PS5 deal Prime Day should have had

This is the PS5 deal Prime Day should have had

Chris Smith 29 mins ago
Amazon doesn’t have a Prime Day Switch deal, but this site does

Amazon doesn’t have a Prime Day Switch deal, but this site does

Chris Smith 56 mins ago
The ultimate robot vacuum is now a fraction of the price

The ultimate robot vacuum is now a fraction of the price

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
My go-to Chromebook is now a Prime Day steal

My go-to Chromebook is now a Prime Day steal

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
This Prime Day deal can improve your sleep

This Prime Day deal can improve your sleep

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words