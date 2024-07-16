The iPad 10 just won Prime Day in the US

As part of the ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon has dropped the iPad 10 below $300.

Amazon is selling the standard iPad 10 for $299, which is $50 (or 14%) off the asking price of $349. The attractive redesign of the iPad 10 is available to buy in Pink, Blue, Yellow and Silver as part of the Prime Day sale. Naturally, you’ll get free and fast delivery.

iPad 10 is now under $300 for Prime Day The redesigned Apple iPad is the best installment for the standard model in years. With this Prime Day US sale, you can save $50. Amazon

Was $349

Now $299 View Deal

This is the Wi-Fi model, which comes with 64GB of storage meaning there’s no cellular connectivity, but you can choose to tether from your smartphone if you’re out of Wi-Fi range if your mobile network allows.

This is the latest generation of the standard iPad, whose lineage can be traced all the way back to the very first iPad, which arrived in 2010.

We’re huge fans of the more modern look provided by the design upgrade, the addition of USB-C for charging, the new placement of the front camera that enables landscape video calls, and the unbeatable apps and software provided by iPadOS.

There’s also plenty of power provided by the A14 Bionic chip, accompanied by 4GB of RAM. Our reviewer was slightly disappointed by the price increase over the 9th generation model, but this Prime Day deal negates that completely.

Whether this is your first iPad or an upgrade, our reviewer said you should buy for that new design because it “makes this the most tempting base iPad upgrade in a while. Plus, it has smart webcam placement, a nice keyboard add-on and fun colours.”

Giving it a 4-star score, our reviewer Max Parker said the iPad 10th Generation is better than most Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and the years of support that’ll be offered by iPadOS updates.

It has a good screen, strong performans and loads of really noticable upgrades, Max says. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now might be the time to act.