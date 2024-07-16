The iPad 10 is fantastic, and easy to recommend with this Prime Day price cut

Prime Day 2024 is here, and Amazon is going big with Apple discounts. For instance, you can now bag the iPad 10 for a very tempting price if you’re a Prime member.

The iPad 10, often called the iPad 2022 or 10th-gen iPad, typically retails for £349. For a tablet of this quality, that is a good price to begin with. However, you can now grab the slate for £306.

That’s a 12% saving and one of the lowest prices for this particular pink model. As one of our favourite tablets on the market, this is a saving not to be missed if a new iPad is on your shopping list.

If this deal isn’t for you, follow our Prime Day 2024 live blog where our deals experts will be trawling through all the big price drops to ensure you’re getting the best savings possible.

Features for this iPad include a 10.9-inch display, snappy A14 Bionic chip for excellent performance, USB-C for charging, Touch ID and 12MP cameras on the front and back. You can see a summary of our review below.

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame Pros The design is a massive upgrade

USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning

Smart front camera placement

Unbeatable tablet apps and software Cons Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing

Odd Apple Pencil integration

64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

As with all Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member to benefit. Here’s how to sign up for a free Prime Day trial.

