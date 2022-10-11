 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

The Intel Core i5-12600K sees a mammoth 23% price cut

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Intel Core i5-12600K is one of the best processors you can buy right now, especially due to its excellent gaming performance. And now Amazon has given the Intel chip a huge 23% price cut.

While the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU was previously available for £344 on Amazon, that price has now dropped down to £266.48 as part of the Prime Early Access sale. Don’t forget that you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to benefit from this deal, but you’ll still be saving money due to the significant price drop.

Save £70 on the Intel Core i5-12600K processor

Save £70 on the Intel Core i5-12600K processor

The Intel Core i5-12600K processor was already one of the best options for gamers, but now it’s an outright bargain following a huge £150 price cut. If you’re looking for a new CPU for your PC, then this is a standout option.

  • Amazon
  • Save 23% on this deal
  • Now £266.48
View Deal

The Intel Core i5-12600K packs 10 cores and 16 threads, while using a hybrid design to enhance its efficiency. It’s capable of hitting a max boost clock speed of 4.90 GHz, making it an excellent option for gamers.

We gave the Intel chip a perfect 5 out of 5 score when we reviewed it in November 2021. We highlighted its fantastic futureproofing, with support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 ensuring compatibility with the latest and greatest RAM and SSDs.

Our benchmark results showed the Intel Core i5 to offer a similar gaming performance as the Intel Core i9-12900K. You’d only really need to upgrade to the latter if you need a high-end multi-core performance for heavy duty content creation workloads such as 3D animation.

While Intel is prepping the launch of the 13th generation desktop processors, we still think this Intel Core i5-12600K represents fantastic value, and is a superb option for anyone planning a PC refresh or a completely new build.

We doubt you’ll see a better deal than this until Black Friday, so it’s worth pouncing now before the Prime Early Access sale ends on Wednesday night.

Just don’t forget that you’ll need a Z690 motherboard to ensure that the Intel Core chip is compatible with your PC.

