The incredible Moto G8 Power is now under £150 with this special code

The brilliant yet affordable Moto G8 Power smartphone can now be picked up for just £143.99 when you use the code PURCHASE10.

The superb handset was already reduced from its original RRP of £219.99, but with the aforementioned code added, you’re saving a total of £76. At this price, you’ll be hard pushed to find a more capable phone, with the G8 Power chocked full of specs that’ll make you do a double take.

Deal: Moto G8 Power smartphone for just £143.99 £219.99 (use code PURCHASE 10)

For some time now, the Moto G range has held its reputation as some of the best phones to go for if you’re working with a strict budget, and the Moto G8 Power is no exception to this rule. While the phone has been recently surpassed by the G9 Power, this price cut means that it’s still worth checking out.

First off, the Moto G8 Power has a whopping 5000mAh battery, which from our testing, was able to tackle content streaming without breaking a sweat. After an hour of streaming YouTube videos over Wi-Fi, the G8 Power’s battery had only dropped by a measly 3%, giving you some idea of just how long you can expect the phone to last on a single charge.

The phone also comes with not one, not two, but four cameras. The quadruple combination of these cameras ensures that you’ve got a variety of sensors to tackle different scenarios. For instance, the main 16MP camera does a fine job of adapting colours while the macro sensor lets you take a snap of subjects up close.

In his verdict for the device, Staff Writer Peter Phelps wrote: “If you’ve got a budget of around £200 then this a great choice, it’s good across the board, with an excellent battery, and a good screen. The camera is decent and very versatile, while performance matches that of other phones in the same price bracket.”

The Moto G8 was already a steal at its original price, but with £76 off it’s the perfect phone to buy for anyone who doesn’t want to break the bank.

