The Ikea lamp with a built-in Sonos speaker just got a price cut

The IKEA x Sonos alliance isn’t necessarily something many tech soothsayers saw coming, but the results have been mighty impressive thus far.

Especially the Sonos Ikea Symfonisk Speaker, which puts a speaker within a nice-looking table lamp, offering great sound, AirPlay 2 compatibility, and the ability to add smart bulbs to the mix.

If you’ve been holding off on a purchase in the hope of scoring a deal, today is your lucky day. eBay currently has the £150 speaker at £20 off, with free postage. The deal is available for the Sonos Ikea Symfonisk Speaker, which offers support all of the major streaming services, in both the black and white editions.

The speakers play nice with the powerful Sonos app, and offer the same multi-room capabilities as others in the range. If you pick up a pair of these lamps, for each end table perhaps, you’ll get stereo sound too.

“The Sonos Ikea Symfonisk Speaker is built to fit into your home – providing a full multi-room audio experience from Sonos and the style and functionality of an Ikea lamp. The speaker sounds fantastic, delivering a rich and involving sound stage that impresses, and you can even stereo pair a set,” our reviewer wrote back in July 2019.

“If you like the look of this lamp, then it’s a neat way to add music to a room without adding extra clutter, or having a traditional speaker on show. Given the price and sound quality, this is a great buy and it’s nice to have so much range in the Sonos line.”

The eBay seller in question has a 99.9 positive feedback rating from over 10,000 transactions and doesn’t have many of these left, so get stuck in while you can.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.