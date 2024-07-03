Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iconic Henry vacuum is going super cheap

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Arguably one of the most recognisable and iconic vacuum brands in the UK, the red Henry XL Plus is currently a bargain on eBay.

Enter the code SHINE10 at the checkout and get the classic red Henry XL Plus vacuum for just £125.99 via the UK Henry manufacturer’s eBay storefront.

Perfect for everything from household jobs to tackling DIY mess, the Henry boasts a whopping fifteen-litre capacity, so you can crack on with the cleaning and spend less time emptying. 

Its ten-metre cable means you can easily reach more areas without needing to keep unplugging and replugging the vacuum in, which can then be neatly rewound back into the appliance for trouble free storage.

Boasting a huge 620W motor, we found that this level of power was useful for collecting DIY remnants such as sawdust, and even larger bits of debris that smaller, less powerful vacuums would have struggled with.

Such power means the Henry is the perfect versatile household cleaner as it’s not only able to tackle DIY clear ups, but makes light work of cleaning carpets, hard-floors and cars. Also included are multiple extra tools to make lightwork of all tasks, including a Combi Floor tool, Upholstery Tool and Crevice Tool for detailing. 

Once you’ve finished cleaning, Henry’s innovative self-seal tab locks all the dust into the HepaFlo Filter bag, resulting in hassle-free emptying with no dust or no mess. 

Overall we gave the Henry a solid four-star rating, with Home Editor David Ludlow stating: “A brute of a vacuum cleaner, the Henry XL Plus has tons of power and a huge 15-litre capacity.”

He continued: “If you’d like a large vacuum cleaner with a huge capacity for bigger jobs, this one is well-priced, powerful and comes with lots of tools.”

If you’re looking for a powerful and hard-working vacuum cleaner with enough accessories to see you through multiple cleans without needing to be emptied, then the iconic red Henry XL Plus is the one for you.

