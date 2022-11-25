The iconic B&O Beoplay A9 speaker is nearly £700 cheaper on Black Friday

If you’re looking for a statement living room speaker, the fourth-generation Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 is sitting pretty at its best-ever price for Black Friday.

As part of the ongoing Black Friday sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the luxury floor-standing B&O A9 speaker by almost £700, matching its all-time low of £2,019.99.

This is the fourth-generation model of the long-standing favourite of high-end audio fans, and it’s perfect for creating a stylish soundscape at your home.

The large disc-shaped speaker is fully wireless and offers home-filling sound via AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Chromecast compatibility. Thanks to the innovative Active Room Compensation feature, the sound is tailored to any nook of any room you place it in. There’s also a multi-room feature, if you wish to take full advantage of this deal and spread the A9 speakers throughout the home.

The B&O Beoplay A9 speaker comes in white with oak legs or black with walnut legs, but there’s also an optional wall mount if you’d prefer to save some space. The speaker can blend into any background, or become the talking point.

We haven’t reviewed the latest version of the B&O Beoplay A9 speaker, but it’s been a favourite of ours for almost a decade. The performance and connectivity options have only improved since we awarded the first-generation model a near-perfect 4.5/5 star review in 2013.

We called that model “jaw-droppingly powerful” with “rich, balanced bass, midrange and high-frequency performance”. Our reviewer concluded that the A9 is “both bonkers and brilliant, radical and subtle, style and substance – and these aren’t qualities we see very often”. Even in the years that have followed, it’s gained few rivals as a statement speaker.

As you can see from the graphic below, the fourth-generation model has only been priced this low once before on Amazon, during a very brief Lightning Sale in October 2022. Now’s your chance to upgrade the sound and style in your living room.

