 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iconic B&O Beoplay A9 speaker is nearly £700 cheaper on Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for a statement living room speaker, the fourth-generation Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 is sitting pretty at its best-ever price for Black Friday.

As part of the ongoing Black Friday sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the luxury floor-standing B&O A9 speaker by almost £700, matching its all-time low of £2,019.99.

This is the fourth-generation model of the long-standing favourite of high-end audio fans, and it’s perfect for creating a stylish soundscape at your home.

The large disc-shaped speaker is fully wireless and offers home-filling sound via AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Chromecast compatibility. Thanks to the innovative Active Room Compensation feature, the sound is tailored to any nook of any room you place it in. There’s also a multi-room feature, if you wish to take full advantage of this deal and spread the A9 speakers throughout the home.

B&O’s stylish Beoplay A9 speaker is nearly £700 cheaper for Black Friday

B&O’s stylish Beoplay A9 speaker is nearly £700 cheaper for Black Friday

As part of Black Friday sales, the stylish Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 matches its all-time low price

  • Amazon
  • Save £680
  • Now £2,019.99
View Deal

The B&O Beoplay A9 speaker comes in white with oak legs or black with walnut legs, but there’s also an optional wall mount if you’d prefer to save some space. The speaker can blend into any background, or become the talking point.

We haven’t reviewed the latest version of the B&O Beoplay A9 speaker, but it’s been a favourite of ours for almost a decade. The performance and connectivity options have only improved since we awarded the first-generation model a near-perfect 4.5/5 star review in 2013.

We called that model “jaw-droppingly powerful” with “rich, balanced bass, midrange and high-frequency performance”. Our reviewer concluded that the A9 is “both bonkers and brilliant, radical and subtle, style and substance – and these aren’t qualities we see very often”. Even in the years that have followed, it’s gained few rivals as a statement speaker.

As you can see from the graphic below, the fourth-generation model has only been priced this low once before on Amazon, during a very brief Lightning Sale in October 2022. Now’s your chance to upgrade the sound and style in your living room.

B&O A9 Black Friday price
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 4 mins ago
Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Reece Bithrey 4 mins ago
Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey 24 mins ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Kob Monney 36 mins ago
Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 51 mins ago
Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Kob Monney 55 mins ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.