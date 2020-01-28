The Huawei Watch GT 2 has finally had its first major price cut

You can now pick up the recently released Huawei Watch GT 2 for its lowest price yet on Amazon.

With a 20% chunk off its RRP, the Huawei Watch GT 2 – which was released only late last year – has now been reduced to £139.99 on both the Matte Black and Lake Cyan (so, silver…) 42mm variants.

A total saving of £40 down from its original price of £179.99, this fantastic offer is only around until midnight as Amazon’s Deal of the Day, so act fast to make big on this amazing discount.

Entering the ring with an 8 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews, the Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with an attractive focus on fitness tracking, offering a sleek design that won’t feel out of place at the gym or on a night out.

With a rounded, more traditional looking design, the AMOLED display stuns across all 14 customisable watch faces and has the option of an always-on display, mimicking that of a regular watch. If you want to save the battery however – of which the Huawei Watch GT 2 pledges to last for up to one week – it’s worth noting there is the option to turn off the display.

Able to track a number of different exercises including running and swimming, the Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with GPS, allowing you to log distance and routes. With the inclusion of a speaker to announce your heart rate and pace, as well as a virtual runner for you to run alongside, Huawei is finding useful ways to motivate you to always improve and better understand your behaviours.

You’ll also have the ability to look through your stats on the watch itself, you can also monitor your progress on the fantastic interface of the Huawei Health app on your smartphone for a deeper dive into how you’re doing. This includes the like of sleep tracking, with its impressive 455mAh battery and Kirin A1 processor ensuring an efficient, seamless performance.

It’s worth reiterating that, at its core, Huawei has set out to create a fluid fitness tracker first and foremost. Whilst you can receive call notifications through the GT 2, you won’t be able to respond to text messages. Other notifications are those that update you on calories burned and step count achievements.

Now with £40 off its RRP in its first significant discount thanks to Amazon, buy the 42mm Huawei Watch GT 2 in either Matte Black or Lake Cyan for £139.99 before the end of the day.

