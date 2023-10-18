Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Honor Pad X9 tablet just plummeted below £150

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Honor Pad X9 is selling extremely cheap right now, with an initial price drop accompanied by an extra money-off code over at Very.

The UK online retailer is offering the Honor Pad X9 for £159, which is a £20 saving on the previous price of £179. But that’s not the big news – even Honor itself is selling the tablet at this price at the moment.

Enter the code VKEWP at checkout, and you’ll save a further 10%, bringing the price for the Honor Pad X9 down to just £143.10. That’s outstanding value.

Indeed, the Honor Pad X9 was already a great-value tablet even at full price. We awarded it a 4-star review just a couple of months ago, labelling it “A great value tablet that appears more premium than it actually is”.

It looks and feels great, with a classy metal construction. Its 11.5 2K 120Hz display is sharp and smooth, and that’s backed by solid performance from a Snapdragon 685 processor. You wouldn’t want to do any heavy-duty productivity tasks (like video editing) or attempt to play any high-end 3D games at top settings on it, but that’s not really what we tend to expect from a sub-£150 tablet.

Battery life is on point too, with a 7250mAh cells that supplies competitive stamina, whether you’re watching Netflix or indulging in some light gaming.

“The Honor Tab X9 represents one of the better value budget tablets out there,” we concluded, “with the 120Hz display keeping general useability feeling fast and fluid compared to the competition.”

