The Honor Magic 5 Lite has launched with an unbelievable deal

The Honor Magic 5 Lite has just hit the market, and with this contract deal it’s a bit of a bargain.

Fonehouse is offering the new mid-range smartphone for just £18 a month with no up front cost. This is on a 24 month Three contract with unlimited texts and minutes and a healthy 100GB of data.

The total cost of this contract when you add it all up over the two-year period is £432. When you consider that the Honor Magic 5 Lite costs £329.99 up front, you’re essentially paying £100, or a little over £4 a month, for that generous contract.

Get an Honor Magic 5 Lite on an £18 a month contract Get the Honor Magic 5 Lite on a 24 month contract for just £18 a month, with 100GB of data and unlimited texts and data. Fonehouse

100GB of data

£18 a month View Deal

As for the phone itself, it’s an unusually stylish mid-range handset with a decidedly flagship-like design. The phone’s ring-shaped camera module, 7.9mm-thin body, dual-curved display and shimmering finish make it look and feel a lot more expensive than it is.

Despite being so slender, the Honor Magic 5 Lite comes equipped with a larger-than-average 5,100mAh battery. Throw in a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a competent 64MP main camera, and you have a strong all-round package.

Performance comes via Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695, which isn’t the newest or fastest mid-range chip around right now, but it’s a solid performer and a known quantity. With 6GB of RAM, it should do all the everyday stuff with ease, and still have the capacity for a little gaming.

You’ll get 128GB of internal storage as well, which should prove plenty. All in all, it’s an uncommonly classy mid-ranger at a highly tempting price.