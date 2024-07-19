Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Honor 200 is the biggest bargain upgrade with a free JBL speaker

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor 200 is a strong mid-range Android phone that already comes at a great price. Now it’s an absolute steal.

Amazon is selling the Honor 200 for £357.86, which is a 28% saving on the £499.99 RRP. That’s a saving of over £142 on a device that only arrived this summer.

Honor 200 for £142 off with a brilliant free speaker

Honor 200 for £142 off with a brilliant free speaker

The new Honor 200 mid-range Android phone is deeply discounted at Amazon and you’ll get a free JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker for good measure.

  • Amazon
  • Was £499.99
  • Now £357.86
View Deal

Prime members can get it delivered quickly and at no extra cost, meaning you’ll recieve the handset shortly after the weekend.

Furthermore, on Amazon, you can claim a free JBL Charge 5 WiFi speaker with every purchase. That speaker itself has a £230 RRP. You’ll need to redeem it via the Honor Redemption website, but it’s on the house.

The Honor 200 has a bright and vivid OLED screen, that’s 6.7-inches in size and offers a 1.2K resolution with HDR and 400 nits of brightness. It also offers rapid 100W charging via the 5200mAh battery, meaning long battery life and raplid replenishment.

It also includes the same Studio Harcourt-powered Portrait mode within the 50-megapixel main camera, which impressed on the Pro version of the phone. The whole package is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC meaning you’ll have ample power for most tasks.

We have only been hands-on with the device so far, pending the completion of our full review, but our mobile editor Lewis Painter has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

He wrote: “It looks like Honor 200 could be a solid all-rounder that makes the right compromises to hit the £499 price point while still offering premium features like a high-res 50MP telephoto with Studio Harcourt-powered portrait photography, a 1.2K screen with a 4000nits peak brightness and a large 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery.”

All-in-all, this Android 14 device looks like it’ll produce the goods for fans looking for a smartphone that overperforms for a modest price tag. And, with the free speaker, you’re getting an even better deal.

As for the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker, our reviewer gave it a 4.5-star score and concluded: “The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi is another excellent-sounding wireless speaker from JBL, boasting an even more refined performance, especially over a Wi-Fi connection.”

You might like…

This is the only Bluetooth speaker you’ll need this summer

This is the only Bluetooth speaker you’ll need this summer

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
This 3-in-1 air conditioner is now outrageously cheap

This 3-in-1 air conditioner is now outrageously cheap

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
Beat the heat with this bargain desk fan deal

Beat the heat with this bargain desk fan deal

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
This Pixel 8 Pro deal is perfect for anyone who missed out on Prime Day

This Pixel 8 Pro deal is perfect for anyone who missed out on Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words