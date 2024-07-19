The Honor 200 is the biggest bargain upgrade with a free JBL speaker

The Honor 200 is a strong mid-range Android phone that already comes at a great price. Now it’s an absolute steal.

Amazon is selling the Honor 200 for £357.86, which is a 28% saving on the £499.99 RRP. That’s a saving of over £142 on a device that only arrived this summer.

Prime members can get it delivered quickly and at no extra cost, meaning you’ll recieve the handset shortly after the weekend.

Furthermore, on Amazon, you can claim a free JBL Charge 5 WiFi speaker with every purchase. That speaker itself has a £230 RRP. You’ll need to redeem it via the Honor Redemption website, but it’s on the house.

The Honor 200 has a bright and vivid OLED screen, that’s 6.7-inches in size and offers a 1.2K resolution with HDR and 400 nits of brightness. It also offers rapid 100W charging via the 5200mAh battery, meaning long battery life and raplid replenishment.

It also includes the same Studio Harcourt-powered Portrait mode within the 50-megapixel main camera, which impressed on the Pro version of the phone. The whole package is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC meaning you’ll have ample power for most tasks.

We have only been hands-on with the device so far, pending the completion of our full review, but our mobile editor Lewis Painter has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

He wrote: “It looks like Honor 200 could be a solid all-rounder that makes the right compromises to hit the £499 price point while still offering premium features like a high-res 50MP telephoto with Studio Harcourt-powered portrait photography, a 1.2K screen with a 4000nits peak brightness and a large 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery.”

All-in-all, this Android 14 device looks like it’ll produce the goods for fans looking for a smartphone that overperforms for a modest price tag. And, with the free speaker, you’re getting an even better deal.

As for the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker, our reviewer gave it a 4.5-star score and concluded: “The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi is another excellent-sounding wireless speaker from JBL, boasting an even more refined performance, especially over a Wi-Fi connection.”