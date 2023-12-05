The higher-end Nothing Phone (2) just hit its lowest price yet

One of our favourite mid-range phones of the year, the Nothing Phone (2), is available in top configuration at its lowest price yet.

Amazon is selling the 512GB version of the Nothing Phone (2) for £599, which is already a £100 discount on the £699 RRP. Scan down a little from the price, however, and you’ll see that you can tick to apply a further £25 voucher.

That brings the price down to just £574, which is less than Nothing is selling the phone for right now. That’s a total bargain for a classy Android phone with a huge amount of local storage.

We gave the Nothing Phone (2) a glowing 4.5 star review mid-way through the year, finding that it “fixes the big complaints with the original while offering performance similar to that of flagships that cost much more. It also looks pretty cool with Nothing’s signature transparent LED-infused rear.”

That latter feature is what makes the Nothing Phone (2) stand out from the crowd. Its semi-transparent rear allows its unique Glyph interface to shine through. These white LED strips serve as a flashy notification system, alerting you to incoming messages and calls when facing screen-down.

It also works as a soft fill light in the Camera app, as well as a good old fashioned torch in a pinch.

The Nothing Phone (2) gets the basics right too. Its performance is pretty much flagship-standard, it has strong battery life, and its twin 50MP camera system delivers consistently great-quality snaps in most scenarios.

The heavily stylised Nothing OS is pretty unique too, offering a slick take on Android.

All in all, the Nothing Phone (2) is a seriously classy phone for this sort of money.