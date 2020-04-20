The GoPro Hero 8 Black Friday Bundle is back, and it’s a bargain

You can once again save £100 on this GoPro Hero 8 bundle, with the offer previously available during last year’s Black Friday.

Giving you everything you’d need to kickstart your vlogging journey, this bundle packs the new GoPro Hero 8, a head strap, Shorty grip, a spare battery and a SanDisk 32GB SD card.

Usually retailing at a total of £429.99, the official GoPro store seen fit to deduct a whopping £100 off the price, bringing it back down to its previous Black Friday offer of only £329.99.

Currently GoPro’s top tier action camera, the GoPro Hero 8 Black is at its very best with the new Mod accessories according to our review (now available to purchase), with additional tweaks that see it max out its potential from previous models. In the camera itself, several improvements and upgrades have been made to video and audio quality, as well as GoPro’s Hypersmooth stabilisation feature.

Admittedly, at the time of our review, these upgrades weren’t exactly significant enough to warrant paying £50 more than its predecessor, the GoPro Hero 7 Black. However, with a £100 saving on this bundle, including a bunch of great accessories to get you started, we can now wholeheartedly recommend picking one up. So what’s so great about the GoPro Hero 8 Black?

A compact, streamlined action camera that has well and truly smoothed out the edges, the GoPro Hero 8 Black comes with four digital lenses – Narrow, Linear, Wide and SuperView – allowing you to set up and capture what you want with tons of versatility.

The GoPro Hero 8 Black also boasts tweaks to its HyperSmooth stabilisation, with the 2.0 upgrade benefitting from even steadier shots no matter what you throw at it. And let’s face it, as an action camera, you’re likely to be putting the GoPro through its paces.

In more specific terms, the HyperSmooth stabilisation now offers the Boost feature, as well as in-app horizon levelling. Other new features include TimeWarp, for those seriously impressive time lapse shots. The addition of SuperPhoto allows you to get fantastic in-action shots with improvements to HDR, meaning you can capture slick pictures as well as videos.

The GoPro Hero 8 Black, as mentioned, has received upgrades to its audio quality too, offering High-Fidelity audio which utilises three separate mics for crystal clear clarity that can also reduce wind noise.

With the GoPro Hero 8 Black you’re all set up to capture just about anything, whether its scenes straight from your latest adventure holiday, or simply a day at the pool. Throw in this fantastic array of accessories and the slick £100 discount that’s now available, and you’re on to a winner.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…