The GoPro Hero 7 Black has plummeted to just £219 on Amazon

Save a total of £160 on the GoPro Hero 7 Black’s original RRP in this incredible Amazon deal.

The cheapest price we’ve ever seen it, the GoPro Hero 7 Black action camera has now dropped to just £219 on Amazon, seeing it fall to its lowest ever price.

Since its release, the GoPro Hero 7 Black has dipped in price numerous times, especially following the release of its successor, the GoPro Hero 8 Black. However, this is certainly the furthest we’ve seen it drop in price, taking a huge £160 off its original RRP of £379, now down to just £219.

As it stands, even with the release of the GoPro Hero 8 Black, we still felt the GoPro Hero 7 Black was a great action camera for most individuals, coming in at a far cheaper rate and with its successor boasting only a few key upgrades that may just tempt serious camera fanatics. This is good news for everyone else though, meaning the GoPro Hero 7 Black received a swift price drop while continuing to pack some fantastic features.

Holding on to much of the same design as previous flagships, the GoPro Hero 7 Black offers a rubber finish for grip, with tweaks to its microphone membrane hardware to give a boost to sound quality. The best part about its design though is that there is no need for a case in order to be submerged in water. Able to go up to 10 metres underwater, the Hero 7 can tackle those cool underwater shots and capture footage in super harsh weather conditions.

The GoPro Hero 7 Black also introduced GoPro’s image stabilisation, dubbed HyperSmooth, offering a smooth gimbal-like experience without the set-up, allowing you to track shots seamlessly and reduce otherwise noticeable shaking – a key feature for capturing quality footage. This sits alongside GoPro’s TimeWarp feature, able to take smooth timelapse videos, as well as being able to livestream straight to Facebook.

Shooting in 4K video, the Hero 7 can also capture stunning 12MP pictures, able to utilise its SuperPhoto technology in which HDR is automatically applied to reduce noise and use local tone mapping to help you capture stunning, bold pictures.

Better still, you can live in the moment with voice controls, able to tell your GoPro to either take a photo or start recording without pressing a button.

A fantastic action camera that Trusted Reviews awarded 4.5 out of 5, in our verdict we said: “It might only be a relatively small step forward from its predecessor, but the Hero 7 Black’s excellent video quality, stabilisation, usability and range of mounts make it the best all-round action cam you can buy.”

With a huge £160 off its original price, there’s never been a better time to invest in the GoPro Hero 7 Black. For action photographers and entry-level filmmakers, it’s an absolute steal.

GoPro Hero 7 Black Deal GoPro HERO7 Black Able to capture stunning 4K video, the GoPro Hero 7 Black comes waterproof up to 10 metres, boasting its impressive TimeWarp and Hypersmooth shooting features. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…