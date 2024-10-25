Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The GoPro Hero 12 has almost 40% off way before Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

We’ve still got a full month to go until Black Friday but that hasn’t prevented Amazon from slashing the price of the GoPro Hero 12 Black by 37% right now

The 2023 action camera has dropped to just £253.45 through the retailer, wiping a huge £146.54 off its original £399.99 RRP. That’s nearly £150 back in your pocket that you could spend on SD cards, spare batteries, accessories – or simply put toward your next outdoor adventure. 

Save nearly £150 with this GoPro Hero 12 deal

The GoPro Hero 12 Black has dropped to just £253.45 only one year after its launch. That’s a whopping £146.54 off the £399.99 RRP of the action camera while this deal lasts.

This is by far the lowest we’ve seen the Hero 12 Black fall in price since it launched last September, making it the perfect opportunity to snatch the camera up for less. 

Is the GoPro Hero 12 Black worth buying? 

GoPro Hero 12 Black main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Another fantastic action camera

Pros

  • Sharp and vibrant video
  • Improved battery life
  • AirPod support makes recording audio easier than ever

Cons

  • There are better options for low light
  • Still no touch support on the front screen

The Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s 2023 action camera. 

The camera allows adventurers to capture sharp 5.3K video in vibrant colours and with extra detail thanks to the addition of HDR support. 

HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation keeps footage smooth and stable, while HyperSmooth AutoBoost pushes this further with less image cropping than before. 

All of this is pointless without the rugged and waterproof build that ensures the camera can survive almost anything you through at it. The camera is waterproof up to 10m, while the water-repelling lens cover eliminates lens flare and other artefacts to keep your videos clear. If 10m isn’t enough for you, you can always pick up GoPro’s waterproof case (sold separately) and push that water protection up to a massive 60m. 

“The GoPro Hero 12 Black offers sharp HDR video, impressive image stabilisation, and plenty of creative features and shooting modes in a rugged, waterproof package”, we wrote in our 4.5-star review of the camera. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 12 Black review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that can survive the elements along with your new action cam, make sure to check out this fantastic Apple Watch Ultra deal

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

