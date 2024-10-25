The GoPro Hero 12 has almost 40% off way before Black Friday

We’ve still got a full month to go until Black Friday but that hasn’t prevented Amazon from slashing the price of the GoPro Hero 12 Black by 37% right now.

The 2023 action camera has dropped to just £253.45 through the retailer, wiping a huge £146.54 off its original £399.99 RRP. That’s nearly £150 back in your pocket that you could spend on SD cards, spare batteries, accessories – or simply put toward your next outdoor adventure.

This is by far the lowest we’ve seen the Hero 12 Black fall in price since it launched last September, making it the perfect opportunity to snatch the camera up for less.

Is the GoPro Hero 12 Black worth buying?

Another fantastic action camera Pros Sharp and vibrant video

Improved battery life

AirPod support makes recording audio easier than ever Cons There are better options for low light

Still no touch support on the front screen

The Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s 2023 action camera.

The camera allows adventurers to capture sharp 5.3K video in vibrant colours and with extra detail thanks to the addition of HDR support.

HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation keeps footage smooth and stable, while HyperSmooth AutoBoost pushes this further with less image cropping than before.

All of this is pointless without the rugged and waterproof build that ensures the camera can survive almost anything you through at it. The camera is waterproof up to 10m, while the water-repelling lens cover eliminates lens flare and other artefacts to keep your videos clear. If 10m isn’t enough for you, you can always pick up GoPro’s waterproof case (sold separately) and push that water protection up to a massive 60m.

“The GoPro Hero 12 Black offers sharp HDR video, impressive image stabilisation, and plenty of creative features and shooting modes in a rugged, waterproof package”, we wrote in our 4.5-star review of the camera.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 12 Black review.

