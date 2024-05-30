Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The GoPro Hero 11 has never been cheaper than it is right now

Jon Mundy

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is currently selling at a cheaper price than ever.

Amazon is selling the GoPro Hero 11 Black for just £249 right now, which is a huge saving of 38% on the £399.99 RRP. This is a limited time deal, so it won’t be around for long.

We rated the GoPro Hero 11 Black to be a real standard setter in our 4.5-star review. “The GoPro Hero 11 Black marries impressive video quality with excellent features, best-in-class stabilisation, and a new 8:7 sensor to make it an excellent creator tool,” we concluded.

Said new 27MP, 1/1.9-inch, 8:7 sensor means that the action camera can capture 360-degree horizon locked video at up to 4K resolution, as well as being able to shoot one clip that can be cropped for multiple platforms. It makes the GoPro Hero 11 an extremely flexible tool, capable of producing content for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube from a single clip.

There’s also the matter of GoPro’s peerless accessory range, which lets you customise your action cam set-up better than any of its competitors.

While the GoPro Hero 12 Black arrived very recently to take its place at the top of the range, we still reckon the older model is a worthwhile buy – especially at this price. Indeed, while we love the GoPro Hero 12 Black, we found that it wasn’t a huge upgrade on the 11.

