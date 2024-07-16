The Google Pixel Tablet is finally a very good buy

We didn’t love the Google Pixel Tablet when it launched, mostly because of its high price – thankfully with this Prime Day 2024 saving that is no longer an issue.

When it hit the UK, Google’s first Android Pixel tablet had a bewildering RRP of £599 – the same price as Apple’s excellent iPad Air. That price was simply too high, even if it did come with a handy dock that turned the tablet into a smart home control center.

Earlier this year, Google ditched the dock – a smart move – and lowered the price to £399 in the UK. Good, but still expensive when Apple’s entry-level iPad sold for £349.

Now, with Amazon slicing the price to £299 this finally feels like an Android tablet we can recommend.

In line with other Pixel devices, the Pixel Tablet is an AI-focussed tablet with clean software and a simple design. This isn’t flashy, and it’s all the better for it. it has a large, bright and sharp 10.9-inch screen, Tensor chipset and a very comfortable build.

Was £399

Now £299 View Deal

There’s 128GB storage, quick access to Google updates and a choice between black and white hues. You can even buy the smart dock separately, as it’s not included in the box.

