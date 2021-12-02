The Google Nest Mini is still available for its Black Friday price

If you didn’t manage to get all your Black Friday shopping done over the weekend, you can still snatch up the Google Nest Mini for under £20.

Following in the footsteps of its older brother, the Nest Mini is a discreet and compact smart speaker that packs a lot of punch, and you can still grab it for under £18, which is a bargain compared to its RRP of £49.99.

The Nest Mini 2nd-gen has an eco-conscious side to it as well since the durable fabric is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Of course, the Google Nest Mini comes with Google Assistant, so you can check on the weather, which football team won the match last night and what the latest news headlines are.

You can also ask Google any general knowledge questions, or play a game. Ask to play Lucky Trivia or Crystal Ball, just two of the four games you can play with the Nest Mini, so you can have fun when you’re not checking in with your plans for the week.

If you have any other smart devices in your home, like a lamp or a thermostat, feel free to integrate them with your Nest Mini so you can have more control over your home. Just say OK Google, and your Nest Mini can lock the door, play music from WiFi-connected speakers or switch the smart plug off, all without you having to lift a finger.

The same can be said about any other Chromecast speakers in your home; simply sync them with your new Nest Mini so you can play the same songs around your home.

The Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen is a great gift and a wonderful upgrade to your home. And at these prices, this is pretty much a no brainer, as you’re getting one for less than half the original RRP even after Black Friday has ended.

