Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The go-to Ninja air fryer is going cheap well before Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a versatile air fryer that helps you save money, time and energy while cooking delicious and healthier meals, all at an affordable price, then the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is one for you.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer is already currently on offer from Very, with £50 off its usual £199 RRP but if you enter the code HOME10 at the checkout then you’ll take another 10% off. That makes the grand total a bargain at just £134.10. 

This five-star Ninja air fryer is currently a bargain on Very

This five-star Ninja air fryer is currently a bargain on Very

Enter the code HOME10 at the checkout and get the already reduced Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6-litre air fryer for just £134.10 from Very.

  • Very
  • Was £199
  • Now £134.10
View Deal

With two independent cooking zones, six preset functions and dishwasher safe parts, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer is perfect for any busy household that wants to make mealtimes that much easier. 

The six functions include air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat, which means you can do anything from make a roast dinner, to bake a cake and even reheat yesterday’s pizza all in one handy appliance. 

Its air fry mode cooks food with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, while the convenient max crisp function enables air flow of up to 240°C to quickly circulate the zones for evenly cooked and crisped food from frozen in just minutes. 

Not only does the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone promise healthier meals that are made up to 75% faster than traditional fan ovens but Ninja also promises the appliance can save up to 75% off your energy bill too. 

Its 7.6-litre capacity is equally shared between the two cooking drawers and allows for up to six portions to be made at once. 

With Ninja’s DualZone technology you can cook two different foods simultaneously and have them ready at the same time, for example you could air fry at 200°C in one drawer while roasting at 180°C in the other. 

We gave the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

Now just £134.10, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer is perfect for busy households that want to make mealtimes easier, cheaper and healthier, all for an affordable price.

You might like…

The Galaxy S22 Plus is now cheaper than most mid-range phones

The Galaxy S22 Plus is now cheaper than most mid-range phones

Hannah Davies 18 mins ago
Binge-watchers will love this limited-time Sky Stream offer

Binge-watchers will love this limited-time Sky Stream offer

Hannah Davies 55 mins ago
Amazon’s Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal just got even better

Amazon’s Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal just got even better

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Dyson’s iconic cordless vacuum now has a double discount

Dyson’s iconic cordless vacuum now has a double discount

Chris Smith 3 days ago
iPhone 13 is now a budget handset with this deal

iPhone 13 is now a budget handset with this deal

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The latest Galaxy S24 FE deal gets you tons of data and a free smartwatch

The latest Galaxy S24 FE deal gets you tons of data and a free smartwatch

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words