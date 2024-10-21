The go-to Ninja air fryer is going cheap well before Black Friday

If you’re looking for a versatile air fryer that helps you save money, time and energy while cooking delicious and healthier meals, all at an affordable price, then the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is one for you.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer is already currently on offer from Very, with £50 off its usual £199 RRP but if you enter the code HOME10 at the checkout then you’ll take another 10% off. That makes the grand total a bargain at just £134.10.

This five-star Ninja air fryer is currently a bargain on Very

With two independent cooking zones, six preset functions and dishwasher safe parts, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer is perfect for any busy household that wants to make mealtimes that much easier.

The six functions include air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat, which means you can do anything from make a roast dinner, to bake a cake and even reheat yesterday’s pizza all in one handy appliance.

Its air fry mode cooks food with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, while the convenient max crisp function enables air flow of up to 240°C to quickly circulate the zones for evenly cooked and crisped food from frozen in just minutes.

Not only does the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone promise healthier meals that are made up to 75% faster than traditional fan ovens but Ninja also promises the appliance can save up to 75% off your energy bill too.

Its 7.6-litre capacity is equally shared between the two cooking drawers and allows for up to six portions to be made at once.

With Ninja’s DualZone technology you can cook two different foods simultaneously and have them ready at the same time, for example you could air fry at 200°C in one drawer while roasting at 180°C in the other.

We gave the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

Now just £134.10, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer is perfect for busy households that want to make mealtimes easier, cheaper and healthier, all for an affordable price.