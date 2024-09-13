The Garmin Venu 3 sale makes it cheaper than Apple Watch 10

If you’re seeking a running watch to power your autumn ambitions we’re practically sprinting to the line to grab this saving on the Garmin Venu 3.

Head on over to Amazon and you can find the Garmin Venu 3 for just £379.99, which is a highly appreciated £70 saving on the £449.99 starting price. That makes it £20 cheaper than the cheapest Apple Watch 10.

You’ll get one-day delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member and there’s free returns if you’re not completely happy.

If you’re not familiar with the Venu offshoot from Garmin it’s more of a smartwatch with less of a fanatical athletic performance approach than the Forerunner range. This one is designed to compete with the likes of the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch series.

“Rather than an all-action sports watch, the Garmin Venu 3 is a wellness-focused smartwatch, with some decent elite athletics features,” our reviewer explains. “It puts much more emphasis on your daily life and metrics than it does on sports tracking.”

In that respect it’s a little like the Oura and Whoop trackers in terms of tracking your wellness as well as it does your latest run, swim or bike ride. We are huge fans of the device thanks, which arrived around a year ago, to great acclaim. There are an array of great wellness features, a premium build and super battery life.

We gave the Garmin Venu 3 a 4.5 star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge on there for good measure.

A top smartwatch with a focus on wellness Pros Great wellness features

Premium build

Superb battery life Cons Lightweight sports metrics

Some patchy sleep data

Not as slick as Apple Watch/Samsung

Our reviewer said you should buy if you want the “best Garmin smartwatch going.” He said: “The Garmin Venu 3 is visually a cut above, and has top heart rate and GPS performance, along with an excellent battery life.”

Furthermore, our reviewer added: “The biggest competition comes from Garmin’s own stable. The Forerunner 265 is a much better option for runners – and the Vivoactive 5 is simply a less premium looking version that offers most of the same features at half the price.”