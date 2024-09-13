Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Garmin Venu 3 sale makes it cheaper than Apple Watch 10

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re seeking a running watch to power your autumn ambitions we’re practically sprinting to the line to grab this saving on the Garmin Venu 3.

Head on over to Amazon and you can find the Garmin Venu 3 for just £379.99, which is a highly appreciated £70 saving on the £449.99 starting price. That makes it £20 cheaper than the cheapest Apple Watch 10.

Garmin Venu 3 is £70 off right now

Garmin Venu 3 is £70 off right now

Garmin’s best smartwatch is on sale, making it cheaper than the Apple Watch 10. Save £70 today.

  • Amazon
  • Save £70
  • Now £379.99
View Deal

You’ll get one-day delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member and there’s free returns if you’re not completely happy.

If you’re not familiar with the Venu offshoot from Garmin it’s more of a smartwatch with less of a fanatical athletic performance approach than the Forerunner range. This one is designed to compete with the likes of the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch series.

“Rather than an all-action sports watch, the Garmin Venu 3 is a wellness-focused smartwatch, with some decent elite athletics features,” our reviewer explains. “It puts much more emphasis on your daily life and metrics than it does on sports tracking.”

In that respect it’s a little like the Oura and Whoop trackers in terms of tracking your wellness as well as it does your latest run, swim or bike ride. We are huge fans of the device thanks, which arrived around a year ago, to great acclaim. There are an array of great wellness features, a premium build and super battery life.

We gave the Garmin Venu 3 a 4.5 star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge on there for good measure.

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A top smartwatch with a focus on wellness

Pros

  • Great wellness features
  • Premium build
  • Superb battery life

Cons

  • Lightweight sports metrics
  • Some patchy sleep data
  • Not as slick as Apple Watch/Samsung

Our reviewer said you should buy if you want the “best Garmin smartwatch going.” He said: “The Garmin Venu 3 is visually a cut above, and has top heart rate and GPS performance, along with an excellent battery life.”

Furthermore, our reviewer added: “The biggest competition comes from Garmin’s own stable. The Forerunner 265 is a much better option for runners – and the Vivoactive 5 is simply a less premium looking version that offers most of the same features at half the price.”

You might like…

This offer makes the iPhone 16 Pro affordable

This offer makes the iPhone 16 Pro affordable

Chris Smith 37 mins ago
The first iPhone 16 deal is here, and it’s a big one

The first iPhone 16 deal is here, and it’s a big one

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the base iPhone 16

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the base iPhone 16

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a bargain camera for vloggers

GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a bargain camera for vloggers

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Skip the iPhone 16 Pro, this 15 Pro deal is the one to go for

Skip the iPhone 16 Pro, this 15 Pro deal is the one to go for

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words