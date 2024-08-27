Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch

Jon Mundy

The brilliant Garmin Fenix 7 is now going for a price that makes it cheaper than the Apple Watch.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 for £349 right now, which is a 30% discount on the £499.99 RRP.

More pertinently, that makes the Garmin Fenix 7 £50 cheaper than the starting price for the Apple Watch Series 9, which is a seen as the go to smartwatch in 2024.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 at a 30% discount, bringing the price down to £349.

That’s a great price for this stellar watch, which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “If you want best in class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking, this is the wearable to get,” we concluded.

Unlike the latest Apple Watch, the Garmin Fenix 7 is laser focused on fitness tracking. It’s one of the best wearables around when it comes to strong, reliable outdoor tracking. With a 10 ATM water rating, meanwhile, it’s able to operate at depths of 100 metres.

It features a rugged design, with a 47mm case made from polymer and metal.

We also appreciated its responsive 1.3-inch touchscreen, which makes it feel like a snappy smartwatch as much as a hardcore fitness trackers. You also get physical buttons for solid operation whilst exercising outdoors.

Meanwhile, a built-in Pulse Ox sensor uses light beams at your wrist to gauge how well your body is absorbing oxygen. There are also sleep and respiration tracking functions.

One thing it can do that no smartwatch can is to last a full 18 days on a single charge. Activate battery saver mode and that extends to 173 days. Talking of smartwatch-like functions, the Garmin Fenix 7 supports contactless payments courtesy of Garmin Pay.

You’ll also be able to receive all your text messages and alerts from your linked-up smartphone. It’s also possible to download songs and playlists from your Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music or YouTube Music accounts, letting you listen to music on your runs without the need of a phone.

