The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now less than half the price of the Fold 5

You can currently pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for half the price of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Head over to GiffGaff’s website, and you’ll find that the UK MVNO is offering refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 4 handsets for as little as £629. That’s for a handset that’s in Good condition, but you can scale that right up to ‘Like New’ condition and still only pay £899.

That’s pretty much half the price of a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is insane value for money.

Just to spell it out for you, GiffGaff classes a Like New handset as having “Zero wear and tear”. That means no visible scratches on either the screen or the body.

In addition to that assurance, all GiffGaff refurbished phones are cleaned and thoroughly tested to make sure they’re in full working condition. It’ll even give you a 24 month warranty for added peace of mind.

You’ve probably noticed that Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is the talk of the town right now. Here’s the thing though: the Fold 5 isn’t much of an upgrade over its predecessor.

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can best be described as an iterative upgrade,” we concluded in our review. To add insult to injury, Samsung has hiked the price by £100/$150.

That just makes this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal all the more appealing. You’re getting a thoroughly modern-feeling foldable phone experience for a very reasonable price indeed.

We awarded the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a healthy 4-star review last year. In a recent update, we noted that it “still feels like a futuristic smartphone a year after launch”.

Getting a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for this low price, then, is a bit of a bargain.