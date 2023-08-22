Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now less than half the price of the Fold 5

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for half the price of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Head over to GiffGaff’s website, and you’ll find that the UK MVNO is offering refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 4 handsets for as little as £629. That’s for a handset that’s in Good condition, but you can scale that right up to ‘Like New’ condition and still only pay £899.

That’s pretty much half the price of a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is insane value for money.

Get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for half the price of a Fold 5

Get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for half the price of a Fold 5

GiffGaff is offering a ‘Like new’ Galaxy Z Fold 4 for about half the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

  • GiffGaff
  • Like New
  • Now £899
View Deal

Just to spell it out for you, GiffGaff classes a Like New handset as having “Zero wear and tear”. That means no visible scratches on either the screen or the body.

In addition to that assurance, all GiffGaff refurbished phones are cleaned and thoroughly tested to make sure they’re in full working condition. It’ll even give you a 24 month warranty for added peace of mind.

You’ve probably noticed that Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is the talk of the town right now. Here’s the thing though: the Fold 5 isn’t much of an upgrade over its predecessor.

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can best be described as an iterative upgrade,” we concluded in our review. To add insult to injury, Samsung has hiked the price by £100/$150.

That just makes this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal all the more appealing. You’re getting a thoroughly modern-feeling foldable phone experience for a very reasonable price indeed.

We awarded the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a healthy 4-star review last year. In a recent update, we noted that it “still feels like a futuristic smartphone a year after launch”.

Getting a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for this low price, then, is a bit of a bargain.

You might like…

You won’t believe how cheap Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is right now

You won’t believe how cheap Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is right now

Jon Mundy 56 mins ago
Best Laptop Deals for August 2023: Back to school discounts now live

Best Laptop Deals for August 2023: Back to school discounts now live

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Smartphone bargain: Honor Magic 4 Pro has almost 50% off

Smartphone bargain: Honor Magic 4 Pro has almost 50% off

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Argos’ phenomenal M1 Max Mac Studio deal is back

Argos’ phenomenal M1 Max Mac Studio deal is back

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer: We’ve found the cheapest unlimited data deal

Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer: We’ve found the cheapest unlimited data deal

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Pixel Watch is down to its lowest price ever

The Pixel Watch is down to its lowest price ever

Nick Rayner 20 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.