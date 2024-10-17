Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is back in stock for just £249

Jon Mundy

You can once again buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a bargain price of just £249.

Over at Giffgaff, stocks have been replenished for the refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 4 handsets. This means that you can once again pick up this classy little flip phone from just £249.

This will get you a Flip 4 in ‘Good’ condition, which means that it “might have marks on the body and screen”, but is guaranteed to “run beautifully”.

If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can specify your Flip 4 in ‘Very good’ condition for £329. This gets you a handset with a body that “might have some light marks”, but with a pristine screen.

Get a refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just £249

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is back in stock at Giffgaff, giving you a refurbished handset for as little as £249.

  • Giffgaff
  • Refurbished
  • From £249
View Deal

In either case, you’ll be getting a proper warranty from Giffgaff – 12 months for the Good handsets, 18 months for the Very good.

Every phone, regardless of condition, has been put through the virtual network’s 30-point health check, and will have battery health of at least 80 percent.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 itself, we awarded it 4 out of 5 in our original review. We revisited that review last year, and concluded that it was “still a capable foldable a year after release”.

At the time of its launch the Flip 4 was the best small phone around, offering flagship-adjacent features in a tiny square parcel, which then unfolds like a pocket mirror.

Clever camera tricks make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a hoot to shoot with, particularly its ability to be set down in a half-folded formation, effectively serving as a tripod. Your selfie game will be strong with this one.

You can also hold the phone at 90 degrees like an old fashioned camcorder for your videos, which is neat.

Throw in solid performance and capable software, and you have a very appealing flip phone for an incredibly cheap price.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

