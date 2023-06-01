Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the classy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable for cheaper than the price of the Pixel 7a.

As things stand, Google’s Pixel 7a is one of the classiest mid-range smartphones on the market. You get an awful lot for. your £449.

Even classier, however, is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s late-2021 compact foldable that was selling for around twice the price of the Pixel 7a less than a year ago.

Now GiffGaff is selling refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 3 handsets cheaper than ever before, with a starting price of just £349.

Yes, we did say that these are refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 3 handsets, which means they’re not brand new. This starting price is for the ‘Good’ category, which exhibit signs of “Noticeable wear and tear”.

However, if you spend £469 – just a tad more than the Pixel 7a RRP – you can get a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in ‘Like new’ condition. These phones have “zero wear and tear”, with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

There are a couple of grades in between these two extremes, ‘Very good’ and ‘Excellent’, both of which cost less than Google’s current mid-range champ.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 remains an excellent phone, too. We scored it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “a big jump for foldable phones” with a neat (and water resistant) clamshell design and a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display.

Indeed, when Samsung’s replacement came along in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we concluded that “It offers minimal upgrades over the previous version”.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 still feels like a thoroughly modern flagship phone, then, making this deal extra-appealing.

