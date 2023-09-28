The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has just plummeted to £299

Would you like a classy foldable phone for just £299? Check out this Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal from GiffGaff.

The O2-owned MVNO is now offering refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 handsets from just £299, which is a mere fraction of the £949 it cost at launch.

True, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has since been superceded, first by the Galaxy Z Flip 4, then by the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But Samsung’s design language has remained pretty consistent across the range, and its ongoing software support is in a pretty good place right now.

The other matter to tackle here is that ‘refurbished’ designation. It’s true that these handsets aren’t new, and that this £299 ‘Good’ tier features “Noticeable wear and tear”, meaning they “might have marks on the body”. However, each handset is put through a 30-point health check, and “they run beautifully”.

Indeed, GiffGaff is so confident in the quality of its refurbished phones, it offers a 12 month warranty on them.

If you’d still like to ensure something a little more pristine, you can pay a little more for a phone in better condition. £349 will get you a ‘Very good’ handset with “some wear and tear”, while £379 will get you a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in ‘Excellent’ condition. That means “minor wear and tear”.

Whichever model you choose, you’re getting a phone that we awarded a 4-star review in 2021. We reckoned that it represented “a big jump for foldable phones” at the time, with a step up in durability and a non-extortionate price tag that has set the tone for the market ever since.