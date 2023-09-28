Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has just plummeted to £299

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Would you like a classy foldable phone for just £299? Check out this Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal from GiffGaff.

The O2-owned MVNO is now offering refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 handsets from just £299, which is a mere fraction of the £949 it cost at launch.

Get a refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 3 for £299

Get a refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 3 for £299

GiffGaff is selling refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 3 handsets from just £299, which is a massive saving.

  • GiffGaff
  • 12 month guarantee
  • From £299
View Deal

True, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has since been superceded, first by the Galaxy Z Flip 4, then by the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But Samsung’s design language has remained pretty consistent across the range, and its ongoing software support is in a pretty good place right now.

The other matter to tackle here is that ‘refurbished’ designation. It’s true that these handsets aren’t new, and that this £299 ‘Good’ tier features “Noticeable wear and tear”, meaning they “might have marks on the body”. However, each handset is put through a 30-point health check, and “they run beautifully”.

Indeed, GiffGaff is so confident in the quality of its refurbished phones, it offers a 12 month warranty on them.

If you’d still like to ensure something a little more pristine, you can pay a little more for a phone in better condition. £349 will get you a ‘Very good’ handset with “some wear and tear”, while £379 will get you a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in ‘Excellent’ condition. That means “minor wear and tear”.

Whichever model you choose, you’re getting a phone that we awarded a 4-star review in 2021. We reckoned that it represented “a big jump for foldable phones” at the time, with a step up in durability and a non-extortionate price tag that has set the tone for the market ever since.

You might like…

LG’s cinematic 75-inch Mini-LED TV is going cheap

LG’s cinematic 75-inch Mini-LED TV is going cheap

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This powerful robot vacuum is going cheap on Amazon

This powerful robot vacuum is going cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is now at a tempting price

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is now at a tempting price

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone at this low price

The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone at this low price

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Xbox controllers are going super cheap right now

Xbox controllers are going super cheap right now

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Forget the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 is at a rock-bottom price

Forget the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 is at a rock-bottom price

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.