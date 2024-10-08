Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra just massively undercut Apple

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye out for a rugged smartwatch, you won’t want to miss this limited-time deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung’s premium wearable has dropped to just £524 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a good £75 off the £599 RRP of the durable Galaxy Watch Ultra, making this the ideal time to snap it up. 

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has seen a price drop on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has seen a price drop on Amazon

Save £75 on Samsung’s high-end smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The rugged health and fitness tracker has dropped from £599 to just £524 for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599
  • £524
View Deal

Not only is this the cheapest we’ve seen the Galaxy Watch Ultra drop on Amazon, but it also undercuts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 by a whopping £200. 

Of course, like all of the offers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members. However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to sign up. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new users, meaning if you’re not already a Prime member, you can still access this deal and others by signing up today

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra worth buying? 

samsung-galaxy-watch-ultra on wrist with orange strap
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The Watch Ultra brings a refreshing premium touch to the Wear OS ecosystem

Pros

  • Wear OS gets some design personality
  • Strong GPS and HR accuracy
  • Ultra-bright and clear display
  • Comprehensive sleep tracking

Cons

  • Navigation crying out for rotating bezel
  • Inconsistent battery life
  • Not a good fit for smaller wrists
  • Exclusive features for Samsung phones

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s first rugged, high-end smartwatch and the company’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra. 

This 47mm smartwatch features a lightweight but durable titanium design, 10 ATM water resistance for swimming, skiing and more, and a sizeable up-to-100-hour battery life with Power Saving mode switched on. 

The smartwatch is also packed with AI-powered health tracking insights, fitness tracking, sleep tracking and includes a dual-frequency GPS to help you navigate the outdoors. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Galaxy Watch Ultra review

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

Amazon is selling a QLED Toshiba TV for under £180

Amazon is selling a QLED Toshiba TV for under £180

Kob Monney 24 mins ago
Our favourite mobile game controller is a Big Deal Days highlight

Our favourite mobile game controller is a Big Deal Days highlight

Lewis Painter 24 mins ago
Sonos has the perfect deal for film fans

Sonos has the perfect deal for film fans

Jessica Gorringe 25 mins ago
The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words