The Galaxy Watch Ultra just massively undercut Apple

If you’ve had your eye out for a rugged smartwatch, you won’t want to miss this limited-time deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Samsung’s premium wearable has dropped to just £524 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a good £75 off the £599 RRP of the durable Galaxy Watch Ultra, making this the ideal time to snap it up.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has seen a price drop on Amazon Save £75 on Samsung’s high-end smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The rugged health and fitness tracker has dropped from £599 to just £524 for a limited time only. Amazon

Was £599

£524 View Deal

Not only is this the cheapest we’ve seen the Galaxy Watch Ultra drop on Amazon, but it also undercuts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 by a whopping £200.

Of course, like all of the offers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members. However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to sign up. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new users, meaning if you’re not already a Prime member, you can still access this deal and others by signing up today.

Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra worth buying?

The Watch Ultra brings a refreshing premium touch to the Wear OS ecosystem Pros Wear OS gets some design personality

Strong GPS and HR accuracy

Ultra-bright and clear display

Comprehensive sleep tracking Cons Navigation crying out for rotating bezel

Inconsistent battery life

Not a good fit for smaller wrists

Exclusive features for Samsung phones

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s first rugged, high-end smartwatch and the company’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra.

This 47mm smartwatch features a lightweight but durable titanium design, 10 ATM water resistance for swimming, skiing and more, and a sizeable up-to-100-hour battery life with Power Saving mode switched on.

The smartwatch is also packed with AI-powered health tracking insights, fitness tracking, sleep tracking and includes a dual-frequency GPS to help you navigate the outdoors.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Galaxy Watch Ultra review.

